One of the most acclaimed comic book series of all time is getting a lavish multi-part audiobook adaptation this week.
“The Sandman,” being released Wednesday on Audible.com, is based on a much-loved DC Comics title by Neil Gaiman, who is also known for stories that inspired such TV shows as “American Gods” and “Good Omens.” Gaiman serves as co-executive producer and narrator on the audio production. Dirk Maggs, a frequent collaborator of Gaiman, adapted and directed the production.
The story is largely faithful — sometimes even word-for-word — to the “Sandman” comics, with 20 episodes in this first season, which are all being released at once as one package. In the absence of pictures from the original comic book version, which were drawn by various artists, Gaiman poetically describes images with a droll tone that serves the story well. The stories are told like radio plays, with a sprawling cast, music and sound effects.
James McAvoy provides the voice of the lead character, Morpheus, a mystical being who oversees the world of dreams. As the story opens in the early 20th century, he is entrapped by occultists, and when he eventually regains his freedom must rebuild his power in a world that has been fractured by his decades-long absence. The stories are sometimes whimsical, sometimes philosophical and sometimes horrific — and often all three.
The story a fascinating, surreal depiction of the power of dreams, storytelling and imagination, and their importance in life — or afterlife, for that matter. Norman Mailer once described Sandman as “a comic strip for intellectuals.” The series is meant for mature audiences, with explicit language, sexual themes and violence, and appropriate for a story involving the master of dreams, things can get nightmarish along the way.
Kat Dennings provides the voice of Death, who in the Sandman universe is a benevolent figure (and one of Morpheus’s siblings), and the voice cast also includes such talented actors as Riz Ahmed, Miriam Margolyes, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Arthur Darvill (“Doctor Who”) as Shakespeare.
In adapting the comics that were published the late 1980s and 1990s, Maggs has chosen not to update the story, leaving it tied in to the comics as they were at the time — including the Justice League International, a superhero team of the era. Listeners don’t need to know the continuity, however.
And even if you haven’t picked up a comic book, some of the supporting characters will be familiar from TV shows (where they are played by different actors), including droll paranormal detective John Constantine (Taron Egerton), who appears in the shows “Constantine” and “Legends of Tomorrow”; Lucifer (Michael Sheen), the fallen angel as depicted in the hit Fox/streaming show of the same title; and J’onn J’onnz (Reginald D. Hunter), who is now a supporting character on “Supergirl.”
There are also amusing Easter eggs for comic fans, including such obscure comic books as vintage anthology titles “House of Mystery” and “House of Secrets,” as well as more literary references from throughout popular culture, mythology, history and more.
