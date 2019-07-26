Dr. Robert L. Wise Sr. was a staple on WAAA, as host of a radio ministry for 35 years. He was a doctor of divinity and doctor of sacred theology and held a lifetime membership in the NAACP.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dr. Robert L. Wise Sr. was a staple on WAAA, as host of a radio ministry for 35 years. He was a doctor of divinity and doctor of sacred theology and held a lifetime membership in the NAACP.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.