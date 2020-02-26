BLACK HISTORY MATTERS: Writer Ron Stacker Thompson and opera singer Jason McKinney have combined their talents on a musical drama, “Douglass/Dunbar,” that will have its world premiere in one performance only on Feb. 29 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The cast also includes Diana Tuffin, Karon Click and Nic Brown. The show will tell the stories of Fredrick Douglass, statesman and politician, and Paul Laurence Dunbar, poet and icon of the black community. Tickets are $15; visit www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

