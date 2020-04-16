Laura Hart McKinny Exceptional People

Laura Hart McKinny’s film, “Exceptional People,” is screening online.

 Courtesy of UNCSA

WORK PROUD: An uplifting documentary by Laura Hart McKinny, a faculty member at the UNC School of the Arts, will be screened today, April 16, on UNC-TV. “Extraordinary People” looks at the stories of six adults on the autism spectrum, the challenges they have faced in their lives, and the sense of pride they have found in their work at Extraordinary Ventures, a Chapel Hill-based nonprofit company that “creates and nurtures self-sustaining small businesses with a philosophy that all people are employable.” The documentary was shown at last year’s RiverRun International Film Festival. The program airs at 7 p.m. today on UNC-TV, and will be repeated twice on the North Carolina Channel, at 4 a.m. Friday and again at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Tim Clodfelter

