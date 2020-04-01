Baby Yoda in "The Mandalorian"

Baby Yoda is the breakout star of “The Mandalorian.”

Campbell pointed to "The Mandalorian," a crowd-pleasing Star Wars spinoff about an enigmatic bounty hunter taking care of one of the past year's most endearing supporting characters, a tiny green wonder known as The Child but nicknamed "Baby Yoda" because it hasn't told us its real name.

