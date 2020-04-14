Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has released a revised schedule of films for the last half of 2020, many of which were moved from their original dates because of theaters being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They include the latest live-action remake of an animated film (“Mulan,” July 24), the next wave of the Marvel franchise (“Black Widow,” Nov. 6), Stephen Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” (Dec. 18), the next Pixar film (“Soul,” Nov. 20) and the third installment of the Kingsmen action franchise (“The King’s Man,” Sept. 18).
Here is a complete rundown provided by Disney:
- July 24 — “Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- Aug. 7 — “Empty Man” (20th Century Studios)
- Aug. 14 — “The One and Only Ivan” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- Sept. 4 — “The Beatles: Get Back” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- Sept. 18 — “The King’s Man” (20th Century Studios)
- Oct. 9 — “Death on the Nile” (20th Century Studios)
- Oct. 16 — “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Oct. 23 — “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century Studios)
- Nov. 6 — “Marvel’s Black Widow” (Marvel Studios/Disney)
- Nov. 13 — “Deep Water” (20th Century Studios)
- Nov. 20 — “Soul” (Disney·Pixar)
- Dec. 11 — “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)
- Dec. 18 — “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)
- Dec. 25 — “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios; limited release, opens nationwide Jan. 8)
