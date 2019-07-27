The sharks are swarming once again.
Discovery Channel’s annual celebration of our finny friends starts tomorrow and continues through next Sunday, with shark-related documentaries (and a scripted film) airing all week.
Last year’s 30th anniversary broadcasts reached 34.9 million total viewers, according to Discovery, and beat even the broadcast networks in some key demographics.
This year, comedian Rob Riggle will host the late night “Shark After Dark” talk show and also host “Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum,” a two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. tomorrow and co-starring Damon Wayans Jr., Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and Joel McHale.
Other notable specials this year include the following, all airing at 8 p.m., except when noted:
- Sunday: “Expedition Unknown: Megalodon”: The giant prehistoric sea creature, star of a controversial previous Shark Week special from 2013 and a wonderfully bad Jason Statham movie, is the focus of this documentary, which tries to figure out why the massive predator died off.
- Monday: “Sharks of the Badlands”: Shark experts use their surveillance equipment to try to figure out why white shark sightings are increasing off Cape Cod. It’s followed at 9 by “Legend of Deep Blue,” which investigates reports of a 21-foot-long great white shark, and at 10 by “The Sharks of Headstone Hell,” about an area of the South Pacific swarming with tiger sharks.
- Tuesday: “Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing” at 8, “Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters” at 9, and “Air Jaws Strikes Back” at 10.
- Wednesday: “Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark” follows the search for the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark, last seen in the 1970s; and “Capsized: Blood in the Water,” at 9, is Shark Week’s first scripted drama, based on the story of a yacht wreck in 1982 that left the crew stranded and surrounded by tiger sharks.
- Thursday: “Return to Shark Island” at 8; “Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe” at 9; and “Monster Mako: Perfect Predator” at 10, which follows two previous specials about the search for large Mako sharks and includes new footage.
- Friday: “Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers” follows a team encountering various complications as they try to track down reports of two great white sharks believed to be siblings, with the question of whether brotherly relations matter to sharks. It’s followed at 9 by “Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver,” which follows an inventor trying to make himself invisible to sharks, and at 10 by “I was Prey: Shark Week,” about shark attack survivors.
- Saturday: “Sharks Gone Wild 2,” followed by “Shark Week Immersion” at 9.
Sunday through Thursday at 11, “Shark After Dark” talk show episodes will air. And next Sunday, the event wraps up with encores of some of the previous programs.