Wutyasay’s, from left, Deep Fried Collard Greens, Mac Brisket and Wutya-Shrimp at the Dixie Classic Fair.

Roger Billingsley-Hayes is offering a host of creative Southern fare at his WutYaSay booth. We enjoyed the Mac & Brisket ($15) – real smoked brisket over creamy mac ’n’ cheese. Even better were the Deep-Fried Collard Greens ($6), egg rolls stuffed with collards and cheese. Best of all was the WutYaSay Shrimp ($12) – seven perfectly cooked, crispy shrimp topped with a spicy, creamy take on bang bang sauce and served on a bed of fries.

