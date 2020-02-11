The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) has named Jeffrey Bryant, who works at Golden Corral at Winston-Salem's Hanes Mall, as Restaurant Employee of the Year.
“It is truly an honor to have been recognized for this prestigious award,” Bryant said. “I love coming to work every day knowing I am making a difference in serving my community.”
The award is given to an employee who exhibits outstanding service and dedication to excellence in hospitality. Years ago, Bryant underwent the removal of a serious brain tumor, which forced him to relearn all basic human functions, such as eating and talking.
Bryant has worked for Golden Corral for 12 years. “We couldn’t be prouder to have nominated Jeffrey for this award,” said Tracy Jackson, Jeffrey’s supervisor. “As a front line server on our team, Jeffrey is responsible for managing first impressions with all our customers, and he does so with ease. Jeffrey’s customer service and leadership skills are second to none – he is the reason our customers come back time and time again.”
For more information, www.ncrla.org or www.goldencorral.com.
