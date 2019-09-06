Otis and Wawa's 4th annual Wine and Whiskey Stroll will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14, downtown Winston-Salem.
Participants can get two tastings of wine or whiskey cocktails at more than 10 locations downtown. Participants include Earl's WS, Bull's Tavern, Sir Winston Wine Loft, The Trophy Room Whisky Bar, Tate's Craft Cocktails and more.
Admission is $30, or $45 for VIP tickets, which allows for a start time of 1 p.m.
Admission includes tastings, a souvenir event tasting glass, stroll map and wristband.
Otis and Wawa, based in Greensboro, consists of a group of individuals who work to establish social events to promote community. Proceeds from the stroll will go to support DENT Creative ReUse Center and Art Laboratory's effort to save and restore Mr. Imagination's Memory Wall of Love and Peace & the Greensboro Roller Derby Organization.
VIP Strollers will receive a start time of 1 p.m.
For tickets or more information, visit https://otisandwawa.com.
