Which restaurants are serving in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County? Here's the Journal's latest list.

|Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood
|No
|noon - 7pm
|336-765-7798
|
|2995 Bethesda Place; Winston-Salem NC
|Big Burger Spot - Kernersville
|Yes
|
|336-904-0173
|
|803 Old Winston Rd; Kernersville NC 27284
|Blue Restaurant & Bar
|
|
|336-760-2026
|
|3425 Frontis Street Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Brixx Pizza
|3rd Party
|11am - 9pm
|336-837-0664
|
|1295 Creekshire Way; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Camel City BBQ
|No
|11am - 10pm
|336-306-9999
|www.camelcitybbq.com
|701 North Liberty Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
|Camino Bakery
|
|4th & Brookstown 7am - 6pm; Baptist 6am - 6pm
|
|
|
|Canteen Market & Bistro
|No
|Noon - 6pm
|336-793-0411
|
|
|Coffee Park Airstream
|Yes
|7am - 6pm Mon - Fri
|336-310-9063
|www.facebook.com/CPairstream/
|1208 Reynolda Rd; Winston-Salem NC 27104
|DiLisio’s Italian Restaurant
|No
|4pm - 8pm
|336-546-7202
|
|301 Brookstown Avenue; Winston-Salem NC 27101
|Downtown Thai
|Yes
|Normal
|336-777-1422
|
|4th Street
|Dukes Restaurant
|
|
|336-768-3108
|
|4875 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
|East Coast Wings & Grill: Clemmons
|3rd Party
|12pm - 8pm
|336-778-9005
|
|2533 Lewisville Clemmons Road; Clemmons NC 27012
|East Coast Wings & Grill: Country Club
|3rd Party
|12pm - 8pm
|336-659-9992
|
|4880 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27014
|East Coast Wings & Grill: Kernersville
|3rd Party
|12pm - 8pm
|336-996-9464
|
|800 North main Street; Kernersville
|East Coast Wings & Grill: King
|3rd Party
|12pm - 8pm
|336-985-3222
|
|301 S Main Street; King NC 27021
|East Coast Wings & Grill: Peters Creek
|3rd Party
|12pm - 8pm
|336-784-6700
|
|5014 Peters Creek PKWY; Winston-Salem NC 27127
|East Coast Wings & Grill: Reynolda
|3rd Party
|12pm - 8pm
|336-293-4422
|
|2894 Reynolda Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
|Farm to Face (Local Fresh Produce)
|No
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm Daily
|
|Www.farmtoface@outlook.com
|1712 Brandon Farm Road (off Lewisville/Clemmonsville Rd.) ; Clemmons NC 27012
|Full Moon Oyster Bar
|
|Gift Cards Available via FB
|336-712-8200
|
|1473 River Ridge Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
|Golden Corral
|3rd Party
|11am - 7pm
|336-760-8040
|www.goldencorral.com
|180 Hanes Mall Circle; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Grandma Ruby's Country Cooking
|Yes
|5:30am - 2pm
|336-377-9227 / 336-978-1084
|
|6110 University Parkway; Winston-Salem NC 27105
|Hakkachow Asian Fusion
|No
|11:30am - 8:30pm
|336-893-8178
|www.hakka-chow.com
|615 St. George Square Court; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Healthy Made Simple
|Limited
|Order Online Sun.-Thurs. for Delivery on Mon 5pm - 8:30pm
|336-474-9004
|www.hmsimple.com
|1116 Highway 801; North Advance NC 27006
|Hungry Howies
|Yes
|
|336-768-9000
|
|
|Jimmy Johns: 4th Street
|Yes
|10:30am - 8pm
|336-723-7244
|
|
|JuggHeads Growlers & Pints
|No
|3pm - 7pm
|336-760-2026
|
|4843 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem 27104
|Kermits Hot Dog House
|No
|8am - until
|336-788-9945
|
|2220 Thomasville Road; Winston-Salem NC 27107
|Kings Classic Bakery
|No
|10am - 5pm
|336-983-2157
|
|533 Trade Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
|Little Richard’s Bar-N-Que Winston-Salem
|Yes
|11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat.
|336-999-8037
|www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com
|109 S Stratford Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
|Little Richard’s BBQ Clemmons
|Yes
|11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat.
|3363-766-0401
|www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com
|6470 Stadium Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
|Little Richard’s BBQ Mount Airy
|Yes
|11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat.
|336-783-0227
|www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com
|455 Frederick Street, Moutn Airy NC 27030
|Little Richard’s BBQ Walkertown
|Yes
|11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat.
|336-754-4495
|www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com
|5182 Reidsville Road; Walkertown NC 27051
|Little Richard’s BBQ Yadkinville
|Yes
|11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat.
|336-679-7064
|www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com
|916 S State Street; Yadkinville NC 27055
|Mayberry
|3rd Party
|11am - 9pm
|336-724-3682
|www.mayberryicecream.com/home
|50-A Miller Street; Winston-Salem NC 27104
|Mediterraneo Pizza & Grill
|No
|
|336-830-8388
|
|3120 Gammon Lane; Clemmons NC 27012
|Mellow Mushroom: 4th Street
|Yes
|Normal
|336-245-2820
|
|4th Street
|Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
|
|
|WS: 336-765-5174/Clms:336-766-7612
|
|WS: 644 S. Stratford Rd. / Clms: 2421 Lewisville Lemmons Rd.
|Milner American Southern
|No
|11:30 - 8pm Tu.-Su.
|336-768-2221
|
|630 South Stratford Road; WinstonSalem NC 27103
|Monte De Rey
|3rd Party
|
|336-778-1370
|www.montederey.com/contact.html
|1410 River Ridge Road; Clemmons NC 27012
|Mossy’s Eat’s, Ales & Spirits (Clemmons)
|No
|11:30am - 8pm Mon. - Sat.
|336-766-7045
|www.MossyClemmons.com
|6235 Towncenter Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
|Mountain Fried Chicken
|No
|10:30am - 8pm
|336-767-1675
|www.mountainfriedchicken.com
|507 Akron Drive; Winston-Salem NC 27105
|Mountain Fried Chicken
|Limited
|10:30am - 8pm
|Pick-Up: 336-767-1676 or Delivery: 336-766-3881
|www.mountainfriedchicken.com
|5954 University Parkway; Winston-Salem NC 27106
|Mozelles Fresh Southern Bistro
|Yes
|11am - 7pm
|336-703-5400
|www.mozelles.com/menu
|878 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
|O'Briens Deli
|Yes
|11am - 7pm
|336-765-9722
|
|4001 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
|Oso Eats
|Limited
|11:30am - 2:30pm & 5pm - 8pm (Closed Sunday)
|336-293-6371
|www.osorestaurantgroup.com
|299 Jonestown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
|Paul's Fine Italian
|Yes
|11am - 9pm Tu.-F; 4pm - 9pm Sa/Su.
|336-768-2645
|
|3443 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salme NC 27106
|Pie Guys Pizza & More
|Yes
|11am - 8pm (closed mon.)
|336-893-7331
|www.PieGuys.com
|3425 Kinnamon Village Commons; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Pig-N-Out
|No
|11am - 7pm
|336-946-1283
|www.pignout.com
|6489 Shallowford Road; Lewisville NC 27023
|Pulliams Hot Dog & BBQ
|No
|10am - 5:30pm
|336-767-2211
|
|4400 Old Walkertown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27105
|River Birch Lodge
|No
|4pm - 8pm
|336-768-1111
|www.riverbirchlodge.com
|3324 Robbinhood Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
|Roosters-A Noble Grill
|No
|11am - 8pm M-F; 3pm - 8pm Sa.
|336-777-8477
|www.RoostersKitchen.com
|380 Knollwood Street; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Ryan's Restaurant
|No
|9am - 7pm
|336-724-6132
|www.ryansrestaurant.com
|719 Coliseum Drive; Winston-Salem NC 27106
|Salem Kitchen
|Yes
|8:30am - 7pm M-F; 8:30am - 5pm Sa.
|336-722-1155
|www.SalemKitchen.com
|50 Miller Street Suite E; Winston-Salem NC 27104
|Sir Winsotn Wine Loft
|No
|
|336-722-0795
|
|104 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
|Sixty Six Grill and Taphouse
|
|
|336-293-6688
|See FB Page
|3440 Frontis Street; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Skrimp Shack
|Yes
|10:30 - 9pm Mon-Fri. & 11am - 9pm Sun.
|336-331-3026
|www.TheSkrimpShack.com
|1103 Silas Creek Parkwway; Winston-Salem NC 27127
|Smitty's Grille
|No
|4pm - 9pm
|336-993-6699
|www.smittysgrille.com
|838 South Main Street; Kernersville NC 27284
|Steak & Shake Patterson Avenue
|3rd Party
|9am - Midnight
|336-744-3335
|www.SteaknShake.com
|4684 N Patterson Avenue; Winston-Salem 27101
|Thai Harmony
|3rd Party
|11am - 3pm & 5pm - 10pm
|336-842-5532
|www.ThaiHarmonyWS.com
|103 West 3rd Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
|The Diner
|No
|
|336-765-9150
|
|108 North Gordon Drive; Winston-Salem
|The Sherwood
|Limited
|11:30am - 2:30pm & 5pm - 8pm (Closed Sunday)
|336-842-3345
|www.thesherwood.com
|3348 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
|Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
|
|
|336-722-5009
|
|1111 Salisbury Ridge Road; Winston-Salem NC
|Umi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge
|No
|3pm-9pm
|336-999-7227
|www.Umi.hibachi.com/menu/
|1280 Creekshire Way; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|Villa Grill in Tangelwoods Commons
|Ltd+3rdPty
|11:30am - 9pm m-Sa. & 11:30 - 8om SU.
|336-712-1991/336-712-1998
|www.villagrillnc.com
|4146 Clemmons Road; Clemmons NC 27012
|Village Juice Co
|Yes
|7:30am - 7pm M-F, 9am - 6pm Sa. & 10am - 5pm Su.
|336-986-9402
|www.VillageJuiceCo.com
|205 Strattford Road; Winston-Salem NC 2103
|Village Tavern - Reynolda Village
|No
|11am - 8pm
|336-748-0221
|www.VillageTavern.com
|221 Reynolda Village; Winston-Salem, NC 27106
|Village Tavern - Stratford/Hanes
|No
|11am - 8pm
|336-760-8686
|www.VillageTavern.com
|2000 Griffith Road (corner of Stratford & Hanes Mall); Winston-Salem, NC 27103
|Wallburg Grill & Pizzaria
|Limited
|8am - 8pm M-Sa.; 8am - 2pm Su.
|336-769-1149
|www.WallburgPizzaria.com
|10479 North NC Highway 109; Winston-Salem NC 27107
|Washington Perk: Dtwn 4th
|
|7:30 - 9pm M-F; 8am - 9pm Sa/Su.
|
|
|4th Street
|Wine Merchants - Vin 205
|No
|11am - 7pm
|336-765-8175
|www.vin205.com
|205 South Stratford Road N1; Winston-Salem NC 27103
|XCARET
|FREE
|Normal
|336-955-1345
|
|4th Street
|Young Cardinal Café & Company
|Yes
|8am - 2pm
|336-448-5188
|
|4th Street
|Zesto Burgers and Ice Cream
|Yes
|11am - 8pm Mon-Sat
|336-793-5548
|www.ZestoBurgers.com
|2600 New Walkertown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27101
