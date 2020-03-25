Which restaurants are serving in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County? Here's the Journal's latest list.

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Open: Local food and drink establishments still serving your family

Here's a look at local restaurants still serving takeout after being forced to shut down dining areas amid the spread of COVID-19. We hope you'll consider patronizing our local businesses. To add your restaurant to the list, call 336-727-7224.

Name Delivery Hours Phone Website Address
Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood No noon - 7pm 336-765-7798 2995 Bethesda Place; Winston-Salem NC
Big Burger Spot - Kernersville Yes 336-904-0173 803 Old Winston Rd; Kernersville NC 27284
Blue Restaurant & Bar 336-760-2026 3425 Frontis Street Winston-Salem NC 27103
Brixx Pizza 3rd Party 11am - 9pm 336-837-0664 1295 Creekshire Way; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Camel City BBQ No 11am - 10pm 336-306-9999 www.camelcitybbq.com 701 North Liberty Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Camino Bakery 4th & Brookstown 7am - 6pm; Baptist 6am - 6pm
Canteen Market & Bistro No Noon - 6pm 336-793-0411
Coffee Park Airstream   Yes 7am - 6pm Mon - Fri 336-310-9063 www.facebook.com/CPairstream/ 1208 Reynolda Rd; Winston-Salem NC 27104   
DiLisio’s Italian Restaurant No 4pm - 8pm 336-546-7202 301 Brookstown Avenue; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Downtown Thai Yes Normal 336-777-1422 4th Street
Dukes Restaurant 336-768-3108 4875 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
East Coast Wings & Grill: Clemmons 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-778-9005 2533 Lewisville Clemmons Road; Clemmons NC 27012
East Coast Wings & Grill: Country Club 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-659-9992 4880 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27014
East Coast Wings & Grill: Kernersville 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-996-9464 800 North main Street; Kernersville
East Coast Wings & Grill: King 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-985-3222 301 S Main Street; King NC 27021
East Coast Wings & Grill: Peters Creek 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-784-6700 5014 Peters Creek PKWY; Winston-Salem NC 27127
East Coast Wings & Grill: Reynolda 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-293-4422 2894 Reynolda Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Farm to Face (Local Fresh Produce) No 9:00 am - 6:00 pm Daily Www.farmtoface@outlook.com 1712 Brandon Farm Road (off Lewisville/Clemmonsville Rd.) ; Clemmons NC 27012
Full Moon Oyster Bar Gift Cards Available via FB 336-712-8200 1473 River Ridge Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
Golden Corral 3rd Party 11am - 7pm 336-760-8040 www.goldencorral.com 180 Hanes Mall Circle; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Grandma Ruby's Country Cooking Yes 5:30am - 2pm 336-377-9227 / 336-978-1084 6110 University Parkway; Winston-Salem NC 27105
Hakkachow Asian Fusion No 11:30am - 8:30pm 336-893-8178 www.hakka-chow.com 615 St. George Square Court; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Healthy Made Simple Limited Order Online Sun.-Thurs. for Delivery on Mon 5pm - 8:30pm 336-474-9004 www.hmsimple.com 1116 Highway 801; North Advance NC 27006
Hungry Howies Yes 336-768-9000
Jimmy Johns: 4th Street Yes 10:30am - 8pm 336-723-7244
JuggHeads Growlers & Pints No 3pm - 7pm 336-760-2026 4843 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem 27104
Kermits Hot Dog House No 8am - until 336-788-9945 2220 Thomasville Road; Winston-Salem NC 27107
Kings Classic Bakery No 10am - 5pm 336-983-2157 533 Trade Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Little Richard’s Bar-N-Que Winston-Salem Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-999-8037 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 109 S Stratford Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104   
Little Richard’s BBQ Clemmons Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 3363-766-0401 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 6470 Stadium Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
Little Richard’s BBQ Mount Airy Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-783-0227 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 455 Frederick Street, Moutn Airy NC 27030
Little Richard’s BBQ Walkertown Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-754-4495 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 5182 Reidsville Road; Walkertown NC 27051
Little Richard’s BBQ Yadkinville Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-679-7064 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 916 S State Street; Yadkinville NC 27055
Mayberry 3rd Party 11am - 9pm 336-724-3682 www.mayberryicecream.com/home 50-A Miller Street; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Mediterraneo Pizza & Grill No 336-830-8388 3120 Gammon Lane; Clemmons NC 27012
Mellow Mushroom: 4th Street Yes Normal 336-245-2820 4th Street
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill WS: 336-765-5174/Clms:336-766-7612 WS: 644 S. Stratford Rd. / Clms: 2421 Lewisville Lemmons Rd.
Milner American Southern No 11:30 - 8pm Tu.-Su. 336-768-2221 630 South Stratford Road; WinstonSalem NC 27103
Monte De Rey 3rd Party 336-778-1370 www.montederey.com/contact.html 1410 River Ridge Road; Clemmons NC 27012
Mossy’s Eat’s, Ales & Spirits (Clemmons) No 11:30am - 8pm Mon. - Sat. 336-766-7045 www.MossyClemmons.com 6235 Towncenter Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
Mountain Fried Chicken No 10:30am - 8pm 336-767-1675 www.mountainfriedchicken.com 507 Akron Drive; Winston-Salem NC 27105
Mountain Fried Chicken Limited 10:30am - 8pm Pick-Up: 336-767-1676 or Delivery: 336-766-3881 www.mountainfriedchicken.com 5954 University Parkway; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Mozelles Fresh Southern Bistro Yes 11am - 7pm 336-703-5400 www.mozelles.com/menu 878 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
O'Briens Deli Yes 11am - 7pm 336-765-9722 4001 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Oso Eats Limited 11:30am - 2:30pm & 5pm - 8pm (Closed Sunday) 336-293-6371 www.osorestaurantgroup.com 299 Jonestown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Paul's Fine Italian Yes 11am - 9pm Tu.-F; 4pm - 9pm Sa/Su. 336-768-2645 3443 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salme NC 27106
Pie Guys Pizza & More Yes 11am - 8pm (closed mon.) 336-893-7331 www.PieGuys.com 3425 Kinnamon Village Commons; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Pig-N-Out No 11am - 7pm 336-946-1283 www.pignout.com 6489 Shallowford Road; Lewisville NC 27023
Pulliams Hot Dog & BBQ No 10am - 5:30pm 336-767-2211 4400 Old Walkertown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27105
River Birch Lodge No 4pm - 8pm 336-768-1111 www.riverbirchlodge.com 3324 Robbinhood Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Roosters-A Noble Grill No 11am - 8pm M-F; 3pm - 8pm Sa. 336-777-8477 www.RoostersKitchen.com 380 Knollwood Street; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Ryan's Restaurant No 9am - 7pm 336-724-6132 www.ryansrestaurant.com 719 Coliseum Drive; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Salem Kitchen Yes 8:30am - 7pm M-F; 8:30am - 5pm Sa. 336-722-1155 www.SalemKitchen.com 50 Miller Street Suite E; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Sir Winsotn Wine Loft No 336-722-0795 104 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Sixty Six Grill and Taphouse 336-293-6688 See FB Page 3440 Frontis Street; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Skrimp Shack Yes 10:30 - 9pm Mon-Fri. & 11am - 9pm Sun. 336-331-3026 www.TheSkrimpShack.com 1103 Silas Creek Parkwway; Winston-Salem NC 27127
Smitty's Grille No 4pm - 9pm 336-993-6699 www.smittysgrille.com 838 South Main Street; Kernersville NC 27284
Steak & Shake Patterson Avenue 3rd Party 9am - Midnight 336-744-3335 www.SteaknShake.com 4684 N Patterson Avenue; Winston-Salem 27101
Thai Harmony 3rd Party 11am - 3pm & 5pm - 10pm 336-842-5532 www.ThaiHarmonyWS.com 103 West 3rd Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
The Diner No 336-765-9150 108 North Gordon Drive; Winston-Salem
The Sherwood Limited 11:30am - 2:30pm & 5pm - 8pm (Closed Sunday) 336-842-3345 www.thesherwood.com 3348 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse 336-722-5009 1111 Salisbury Ridge Road; Winston-Salem NC
Umi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge No 3pm-9pm 336-999-7227 www.Umi.hibachi.com/menu/ 1280 Creekshire Way; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Villa Grill in Tangelwoods Commons Ltd+3rdPty 11:30am - 9pm m-Sa. & 11:30 - 8om SU. 336-712-1991/336-712-1998 www.villagrillnc.com 4146 Clemmons Road; Clemmons NC 27012
Village Juice Co Yes 7:30am - 7pm M-F, 9am - 6pm Sa. & 10am - 5pm Su. 336-986-9402 www.VillageJuiceCo.com 205 Strattford Road; Winston-Salem NC 2103
Village Tavern - Reynolda Village No 11am - 8pm   336-748-0221   www.VillageTavern.com 221 Reynolda Village;  Winston-Salem, NC  27106
Village Tavern - Stratford/Hanes No 11am - 8pm   336-760-8686   www.VillageTavern.com 2000 Griffith Road (corner of Stratford & Hanes Mall);  Winston-Salem, NC  27103 
Wallburg Grill & Pizzaria Limited 8am - 8pm M-Sa.; 8am - 2pm Su. 336-769-1149 www.WallburgPizzaria.com 10479 North NC Highway 109; Winston-Salem NC 27107
Washington Perk: Dtwn 4th 7:30 - 9pm M-F; 8am - 9pm Sa/Su. 4th Street
Wine Merchants - Vin 205 No 11am - 7pm 336-765-8175 www.vin205.com 205 South Stratford Road N1; Winston-Salem NC 27103
XCARET FREE Normal 336-955-1345 4th Street
Young Cardinal Café & Company Yes 8am - 2pm 336-448-5188 4th Street
Zesto Burgers and Ice Cream Yes 11am - 8pm Mon-Sat 336-793-5548 www.ZestoBurgers.com 2600 New Walkertown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27101

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News