UNC-TV will show “The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary” at 10 p.m. March 27. The special follows chef Patrick O’Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington, Va.
The documentary highlights the “quirkiest cast of characters imaginable” while highlighting what makes The Inn one of the country’s best restaurants.
O’Connell opened The Inn in 1978, and he has described his cooking as nothing more than “evolving and refining many of the dishes I grew up with and making them relevant to a new century while keeping their soul intact.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.