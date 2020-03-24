UNC-TV will show “The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary” at 10 p.m. March 27. The special follows chef Patrick O’Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington, Va.

The documentary highlights the “quirkiest cast of characters imaginable” while highlighting what makes The Inn one of the country’s best restaurants.

O’Connell opened The Inn in 1978, and he has described his cooking as nothing more than “evolving and refining many of the dishes I grew up with and making them relevant to a new century while keeping their soul intact.”

Michael Hastings

Load comments