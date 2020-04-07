One reason I look forward to Easter is deviled eggs. I’m not alone in the ability to gobble these up as if there’s no tomorrow and my stomach is a bottomless pit. My whole family loves them.
The main reason I don’t eat deviled eggs — or any hard-cooked eggs — more often is the tediousness of peeling, and the fact that I often deface or decimate some of the eggs in the process.
I have tried most methods for peeling eggs. But lately I favor what Instant Pot fans call the 5-5-5 method. This requires an Instant Pot, but it seems to work extremely well for both cooking the eggs and peeling them.
The method calls for using the steam function of the Instant Pot with the vent sealed for five minutes, then waiting five minutes before manually releasing the pressure, then immediately placing the eggs in an ice bath for five minutes. (For me, I’ve found that four minutes of steaming seems to be enough.)
Then I crack the shell all around, then start peeling from the wide bottom end. At first, I held the eggs under water as I did this, but I had equal success with peeling them out of the water.
It’s not often that I make it all the way through peeling a dozen eggs with all 12 in perfect condition, but I am able to with this method.
If you don’t have an Instant Pot, consider an alternative method from food writer Elizabeth Karmel: Cover eggs with water in a pot. Bring to a boil, cover the pot and remove from heat. Let eggs sit in the hot water for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Then take them one by one from the cooled but tepid water, crack the bottom of the shell and “slip” it off.
Whatever method you choose, make it a gentle cooking method. Eggs prefer gentle heat to produce a tender white and creamy yolk — and to avoid that ugly greenish-blue ring, a sign of overcooking. People call them hard-boiled eggs, but they should never be boiled.
I also should add that older eggs are always easier to peel than freshly laid ones. And water always seem to aid peeling, whether it’s running water over the eggs while peeling, or soaking them in water before peeling.
I like cracking the shells all over before peeling, rather than just in one spot. Just take it easy when doing this — try gently rolling them on the counter. My last peeling tip is to start on the wide end, because there’s an air pocket inside there that helps you grab the shell.
