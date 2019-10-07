Baked desserts

The Triad Dessert Market will be March 3.

The 3rd annual Triad Dessert Market will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Foothills Brewing, 3800 Kimwell Drive

The events features booths from a handful of local dessert shops and bakeries, including Dewey’s Bakery, Camino Bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Baked Just So.

Participating businesses will have desserts available for purchase. The selection will include  gluten-free, vegan and sugar-free desserts. 

Admission is free, but advance registration is requested.

For more information or to register, including a complete list of vendors, visit, LoveDessertsCLT.com.

