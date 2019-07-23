As much as we love summer’s vine-ripened tomatoes — locally grown and never having seen the inside of a refrigerator — we really love tomatoes served with something else.
Unlike a perfect peach, say, tomatoes often shine with the proper pairing.
Salt and pepper are the obvious first choice, one we often don’t even think about.
Next for us Southerners is the tomato sandwich in which simple bread and a generous slather of mayonnaise joins well-seasoned tomato slices.
Beyond that, I look to a handful of salads that show summer tomatoes at their finest.
In assembling tomato salads, I often look to the other vegetables of summer as natural partners for tomatoes. Cucumbers, corn and green beans — among others — are great matches for tomatoes in salads. I often look to my herb garden for ideas, too.
Consider the famous Italian Caprese salad of tomatoes,
basil and fresh mozzarella. Dressed with just a bit of oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, it’s a lesson in perfect simplicity.
Basil also shows well in an interesting Provencale recipe from cookbook author Patricia Wells that adds croutons, capers and lemon to the mix.
I love a simple mix of cucumbers and tomatoes, but I’ve found that a quick pickling or marinating of the cukes is worth the extra effort. Sometimes the only other ingredient I’ll add is onions, but this salad is also good with olives, peppers and feta.
Tomato and corn go together especially well. I like them tossed in a simple vinaigrette with a little spice from jalapeno.
When field peas such as crowders or black-eyed peas come in, I make a variation on the corn and tomato salad that’s almost substantial enough for a light lunch.
Finally, another longtime favorite is tomatoes with green beans and dill. I occasionally leave out the dill, or add feta cheese. But I really love the way the green beans marinate a bit in the dressing and take on that vinegary tang — it goes particularly well with grilled meats.
In fact, all these salads are bright, light, cool and moist — perfect for any picnic or cookout.