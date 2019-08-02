The Canadians among us say this coffee-and-doughnut chain can't be beat. (And it takes some nerve to say that in the land of Krispy Kreme).

Burger King-Tim Hortons

In this Wednesday, July 22, 2009, file photo, a Tim Hortons coffee cup is seen in New York. The Canadian doughnut chain moved into 12 former Dunkin Donut locations earlier in the month, bringing new blood to the doughnut war in America's most competitive market. 

