Wise Man Brewing Co. took home four medals from the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio.
Wise Man also was named No. 10 in a list of Top 10 breweries.
The international competition featured about 7,000 submissions in more than 130 styles.
Wise Man won:
- A gold medal in the Barrel Aged Dark Beer category for Merry World Breakfast Stout, made with local ingredients Krankies coffee and Black Mountain Chocolate cocoa nibs.
- A silver medal in the Irish Red Ale category for its
- Outraged Daughters beer.
- A bronze in the German Heller Bock/Maibock category for Spring Veil Maibock.
- A bronze in the Wine Barrel Aged Beer category for Hell’s Company Port-Barrel-Aged Russian Imperial Stout.
“We are humbled by this recognition but also so proud of our outstanding brew team,” said Sam Victory, brewmaster and one of Wise Man’s three founders. “To win four medals at this prestigious competition is significant enough, but to finish in the Top 10 in the world out of so many excellent breweries is truly an honor.”
Wise Man previously received two medals in the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Other N.C. breweries that won multiple medals in the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship include Fullsteam, Wicked Weed, R&D, Bhramari and Archetype.
For more information, including a complete list of winners, visit http://usopenbeer.com.