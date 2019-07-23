Pub crawl

on Aug. 17

H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem will hold a Hops for Hope Pub Crawl from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 to raise money for its efforts to fight food deserts in Winston-Salem.

Check-in will be at Gas Hill Drinking Room and Ramkat at 2 p.m.

From 3 to 4 p.m., Wise Man Brewery will have music and brew specials. Then the crawl moves to Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Co from 4 to 6 p.m. for music, food, raffles and games.

(where $1 per beer goes to HOPE) AND lastly a longer brouhaha at Fiddlin’ Fish from 4:00-6:00. Guests may enjoy a food ticket good for $10 towards food at The Slanted Shed , raffles, games, PLUS live music from Amazing Artist Ari Pappalardo!

Tickets are $40 and include wristband, ticket towards food, brew ticket, goody bag, raffles and live music.

H.O.P.E., founded in 2014, provides weekend meals to at-risk children in Forsyth County.

For more information, visit www.hopews.org.

 

