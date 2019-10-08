Chef Adam Barnett is introducing a new fall menu Oct. 7 at the Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 East Fourth St., in the ground floor of the Kimpton Hotel.

The new menu features such vegetables as leeks, butternut squash, celery root and greens. Among the entrees, duck makes an appearance twice, as does steak, and there’s such seafood as salmon, mussels and trout.

The French-Southern connection at the Katharine may be best exemplified by the Carolina Red Drum Bouillabaisse, a seafood stew of drum, shrimp, mussels and more in a saffron broth.

Appetizers include Mussels Mariniere, Steak Tartare, Country Pate and Apple and Roquefort Salad.

Sauteed Salmon entrée is served with leek and celery root “fondue, butterball potatoes and mustard buerre blanc. Ricotta Gnocchi and Duck Confit comes with butternut squash, hen of the woods mushrooms and sage brown butter. Duck shows up in Coriander Crusted Duck Breast in a take on duck a l’orange with shiitake mushrooms and orange-coriander sauce.

For vegetarians, there’s an entrée of cauliflower ‘couscous’ with roasted cauliflower, pearl couscous, haricot verts, almonds and harissa-infused tomato sauce.

Nightly specials include Sunday’s Fried Chicken and Thursday’s Shrimp and Grits.

For more information, visit www.katharinebrasserie.com.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Tags

Load comments