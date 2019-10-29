Katharine

The kitchen opens into the dining room at the Katharine Brasserie and Bar.

The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 E. Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Thanksgiving menu is $38 a person, with a $14 kid’s menu. Visit www.KatharineBrasserie.com for the full menu. For reservations, go to the website or call 336-761-0203. Also, the Cardinal Hotel will have a Thanksgiving Feast on the Mezzanine. Seatings are available at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4357141, which also includes a list of items on the buffet.

