City Lights Ministry's Elvis Sandwich at the Dixie Classic Fair.

The Elvis is, in keeping with the King of Rock n' Roll's famous favorite, a peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich on toast that has been grilled in butter ($5 for the sandwich or $8 for a combo with fries and a drink). It comes from City Lights Ministry. This is their first year at the fair, set up in one of the church and civic group spaces.

