The annual Big Eat restaurant promotion is happening every Tuesday evening now through Feb. 18 in Winston-Salem.
During the Big Eat, restaurants offer 50 percent discounts on signature dishes and other promotions as a way to attract customers.
This year, about 15 Winston-Salem restaurants are participating, including Thai Harmony, Butcher & Bull, Foothills Brewpub, Jeffrey Adams, and Xcaret Mexican Grill & Cantina.
Most offer a different special each week.
Greensboro will hold its Big Eat from Feb. 4 through 25.
The Big Eat promotion will culminate with a Mac and Cheese Cook-Off on Feb. 29 at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
For more information, including a complete list of participating restaurants and their weekly specials, visit www.bigeatnc.com.
