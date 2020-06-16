Now more than ever, it’s important to eat healthy, nutrient-rich meals that boost our immunity and our mood. It also helps if our meals are not only delicious, but also relatively easy to prepare without overwhelming. We’re talking less stress, folks, while nourishing and providing enticing dinner options that give us something to look forward to at the end of each day.
Simple roasted meats and fish swathed in flavorful marinades are easy to prepare and add excitement to an ordinary dinner, with a list of ingredients that promise to liven up our taste buds while (we hope) pleasing even the pickiest eaters in the family. This Thai-inspired marinated salmon is quick and easy to whip up. Most of the ingredients are available in well-stocked supermarkets and online. You can improvise, too, if you like.
The key is that the flavor should be nicely balanced with salt, sweet, acidity and as much heat as fits your taste. Fresh lemongrass is often available in produce sections of supermarkets, but if it’s not an option, you can substitute 1 teaspoon jarred lemongrass paste, or simply omit it.
In this recipe, I cut the salmon into smaller pieces, about 4 ounces each, to expose more edges to the marinade and drive in extra flavor. This marinade is also delicious with beef, chicken and tofu, so feel free to make a double batch and store it in the refrigerator for later use.
