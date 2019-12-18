Speculoos (or speculaas) is a Belgian and Dutch Christmas cookie. They are simple, crisp cookies, very spiced yet not overly sweet, and similar to a gingersnap. Traditionally, they are made with a special mold, called a springerle mold, in which the dough is placed and pressed, yielding quaint reliefs, such as windmills, angels, cottages and St. Nicholas. If you don’t have a mold, the dough can simply be shaped in balls and pressed with your fingers, or rolled thin and cut with a cookie cutter.
It’s the spice blend that sets these cookies apart. In Europe you can purchase pre-made speculoos spice blends, yet it’s very easy to make your own, as it’s essentially a laundry list of Asian and East Indian spices that you most likely have in your spice drawer. As with most blends, speculoos blends can vary slightly from baker to baker. The key is to not hold back on any of the spices and include a generous amount in the cookie batter, because it’s the kick of spice that distinguishes these fragrant cookies.
