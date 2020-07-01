Sweet and Sour Pomegranate Lacquered Ribs

When it comes to cooking these baby back ribs, the secret is in the sauce. Infused with pomegranate molasses, the basting and dipping sauce yields a sweet and puckery glaze, ensuring the ribs will crisp to finger-licking goodness over the fire. No grill? No worries. You can also make these ribs in your oven.

Pomegranate molasses is a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine. It’s a slick reduction of pomegranate juice, sugar and lemon, and a great addition to marinades, sauces, dressings, even drinks. It’s available in the international section of your supermarket and specialty stores.

You can also make your own by combining 1 quart (4 cups) of unsweetened pomegranate juice with ½ cup sugar and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Simmer uncovered over medium-low heat, until the juice is reduced to about 1¼ cups and has a syrupy consistency, about 1 hour. Cool the syrup slightly (it will continue to thicken as it cools), and then store in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

