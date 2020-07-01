When it comes to cooking these baby back ribs, the secret is in the sauce. Infused with pomegranate molasses, the basting and dipping sauce yields a sweet and puckery glaze, ensuring the ribs will crisp to finger-licking goodness over the fire. No grill? No worries. You can also make these ribs in your oven.
Pomegranate molasses is a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine. It’s a slick reduction of pomegranate juice, sugar and lemon, and a great addition to marinades, sauces, dressings, even drinks. It’s available in the international section of your supermarket and specialty stores.
You can also make your own by combining 1 quart (4 cups) of unsweetened pomegranate juice with ½ cup sugar and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Simmer uncovered over medium-low heat, until the juice is reduced to about 1¼ cups and has a syrupy consistency, about 1 hour. Cool the syrup slightly (it will continue to thicken as it cools), and then store in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
