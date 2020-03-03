Craving comfort? These braised thighs will do the trick.
Braising chicken thighs is an easy way to get a warming, flavorful meal without the time involved to slow-cook stew meat. Dark chicken meat is inherently flavorful — and forgiving — and happy to mingle with stock, tomatoes and a smudge of spices without compromising the meat’s flavor or drying out.
The Moroccan-inspired spice paste in this recipe is crucial to the flavor of the chicken, which is braised in a sweet and spicy slick of onions and tomato. While you can easily prepare this meal in one hour, you can also take the time to let the chicken marinate for several hours or even overnight. It’s worth it.
