Orange Almond Semifreddo With Port Wine Poached Figs

 Lynda Balslev for TasteFood

A semifreddo is an elegant frozen Italian concoction of whipped cream and meringue, which, in this preparation, is flecked with toasted almonds and orange zest. Each bite is ethereal, melting on the tongue in a light and airy poof. For a little extra sweetness, a shard of caramelized almond praline crowns the dessert.

The beauty of this recipe is that each component may be prepared at least a day in advance, so all that you need to do is assemble it when you are ready to serve, which is a perfect gift to the cook when entertaining.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

