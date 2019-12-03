This festive trifle will carry you through the holidays — it’s a great do-ahead dessert with show-stopping results. Buttermilk pound cake is blanketed with layers of cranberry compote, orange-infused mascarpone cream and candied walnuts. Each bite is light and airy with the pop of sweet-tart cranberries and the crunch of cinnamon-dusted nuts, so be sure to get a little bit of everything in every spoonful.
Don’t let the length of this recipe deter you. It’s composed of several separate short recipes for each component that can (and should) be prepared well in advance of assembling the trifle, and the trifle can also be assembled in advance of serving. This will leave you with plenty of time to wrestle with that turkey.
