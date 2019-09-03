A Taco Bell is coming to 12199 N.C. 150 at the intersection with Hickory Tree Road.

BBI Real Estate Holding Company, LLC (out of Virginia) closed on the property Aug. 23, according to Freeman Commercial Real Estate. The seller was Kelly Car Spa.

The new Taco Bell will be built where a car wash used to be in front of Hickory Tree Crossing Shopping Center.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Michael Hastings

Load comments