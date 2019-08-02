Sweetgreen, specializing in salad and warm bowls, says its mission is to connect people with real food. The chain also says it makes food from scratch in each Sweetgreen every day, using whole produce delivered that morning.

Sweetgreen

Harvest Bowl with mushrooms instead of chicken at Sweetgreen in Chicago: organic wild rice, shredded kale, apples, sweet potatoes, portobello mushrooms, local goat cheese, toasted almonds, pesto vinaigrette
