On the sweeter side, I indulged in a large doughnut from Peachy’s (formerly the Amish booth), which has two locations this year. I didn’t get one of their pretzels this year, but it was excellent when I had it a previous year. New and decadent this year was a civic booth devoted to gorgeous cakes from 3 Layers Cakery, with such tempting flavors as banana pudding, key lime and peanut-butter-chocolate. I got a slice of sweet potato pound cake, and it was very good, with a hint of autumn spices.
