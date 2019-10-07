Doughnut

Peachy's Baking Company's Doughnut at the Dixie Classic Fair on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem.

On the sweeter side, I indulged in a large doughnut from Peachy’s (formerly the Amish booth), which has two locations this year. I didn’t get one of their pretzels this year, but it was excellent when I had it a previous year. New and decadent this year was a civic booth devoted to gorgeous cakes from 3 Layers Cakery, with such tempting flavors as banana pudding, key lime and peanut-butter-chocolate. I got a slice of sweet potato pound cake, and it was very good, with a hint of autumn spices.

Sweet potato pound cake

Sweet potato pound cake from 3 Layers Cakery at the Dixie Classic Fair, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Tags

Load comments