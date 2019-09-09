Sunshine Beverages, based in Winston-Salem, is adding sparkling energy water to its line of energy drinks.
The new beverages have no sugar or calories. They will come in 12-ounce cans in three flavors: Citrus Lime, Pomegranate Acai and Lotus Pear. One can will have 70 mg of caffeine - about the same as a small cup of coffee - as well as 100% of the recommended daily value for vitamins A through E, including B12, B6, B5 and B3.
“The demand for products with low to no sugar is only going to accelerate, and, with the growing consumer demand for sparkling water, this was a natural extension for the Sunshine brand,” said Lizzie Ward Roediger, the president of Sunshine. “We’re seeing a growing interest for stacked functionality as consumers seek out products that serve more than one functional purpose."
The beverages will not be available at retail until 2020. Sunshine will sell a limited quantity through its website, www.drinkthesunshine.com, starting in October.
