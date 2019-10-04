FairFood

Sticky Rice's Crispy Pork Belly cooks over a flame in a wok at the Dixie Classic Fair.

Thai specialties at the Sticky Rice booth near the Coliseum Annex include spring roll, pad Thai (vegetarian and chicken), fried rice and sticky rice. We sampled the crispy pork belly – skewered and fried in a light batter. That’s deep-fried bacon, Thai-style, y’all – and a good deal for $5.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Load comments