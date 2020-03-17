This recipe is not entirely authentic. I prefer to call it an improvised Ma Po Tofu, because when the craving strikes for this spicy, satisfying Asian soup, but it happens to be a Sunday night in the dead of winter and you happen to be in your P.J.’s, it’s time to dig deep and improvise.
This happened to me recently, when I turned to a David Tanis recipe in The New York Times as a template. I didn’t have all of the ingredients, so I winged it with what I happened to have stashed in my refrigerator, plus extra smidgens of this and that to ramp up the flavor and spice to my taste.
You can do this, too, if you are properly prepared. With that in mind, I suggest keeping a few Asian staples in your pantry. These are the critical “this and that” condiments that will tip a dish to crave-sating deliciousness, the obscure secret ingredients that add lip-smacking flavor to many spicy and savory dishes, Asian or otherwise. They also have a conveniently long shelf life, so you can tuck them into the back of your cabinet or fridge and forget about them until the need arises or craving strikes.
The first condiment I recommend is gojuchang. It’s a Korean fermented hot chili paste, which adds a smoky kick of heat, mild glutinous-rice sweetness, and that elusive umami flavor to sauces, marinades and soups, making them positively addicting. The next condiment is fermented black bean and garlic sauce, which has a murky, almost meaty quality that adds depth and savory flavor to stir-fries and marinades.
Another ingredient — not used in this recipe, but handy for many dishes — is miso paste. A dab of this fermented soybean paste adds salty, savory, umami flavor to broths, sauces, marinades, even sweets — think miso-salted caramel.
All of these staples can be found in the international section of many well-stocked supermarkets or in Asian specialty stores and can be stored in your refrigerator for up to one year.
Once all of the ingredients are assembled for this soup recipe, you can whip it up in a matter of minutes, which is a boon to instant gratification.
