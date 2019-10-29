Greensboro’s newest brewery has opened its taps.
Southend Brewing Co. has opened at 117 W. Lewis St. in downtown Greensboro giving an empty brewery space new life.
It offers beer and food.
A grand opening will be held Thursday.
It opened across the street from Boxcar Bar and Arcade in the space formerly occupied by Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co.
Gibb’s moved to State Street last year.
Eric and Seth Kevorkian are the father and son team who opened the brewery, which is a fulfillment of a dream.
“We had been talking about doing something like this for quite a long time. And then when we saw the vacant building, we thought it was maybe an opportunity too good to miss,” Eric Kevorkian said.
Southend will offer 14 taps with 12 of them being its proprietary brews.
The brewery will offer “malty English lagers to hoppy IPAs.”
“One of our… goals is to brew a range of beers,” Kevorkian said.
William Brown, who brewed for Gibb’s Hundred and helped start Burlington Beer Works in Burlington, is the brewery’s beer meister.
With names like Zolka Bier, a double IPA, The ‘Boro, an American brown ale, and Wendover River, an American blonde ale, choosing a beer might be a problem.
It took a village to name them.
“We are a large group of family and friends collaborating,” Kevorkian said.
Brews will be seasonal with more porters in the winter and lighter beers in the warmer months.
They will be dispensed from taps topped with swirling burl wood and opaque turquoise resin handles Seth Kevorkian, a member of the nearby makerspace The Forge, made himself.
Southend also has its own kitchen from which it will serve a full menu of sandwiches and paninis, like Beer Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese, pork belly P.B. Bahn Mi, and Grilled Garden with stout balsamic mushrooms.
The menu offers shareable and small plates like a meat and cheese board, soft pretzels with beer mustard or cinnamon maple dipping sauce, Brew Rubbed Wings, and Beer Cheese Mac and Cheese Skillet.
“So many people have told us that with a shareable food option, people will stay longer,” Kevorkian said.
The kitchen also offers salads.
The menu will continuously evolve.
Wine and soft drinks are offered.
There’s plenty of room to have a brew and a bite.
The taproom seats about a 100. Another 30 can sit on the brewery’s old patio overlooking Lewis Street, and the Kevorkian’s built a new 254-square-foot patio at the rear of the taproom that can seat 80. Murals by Swedish artist Bustart and London-based street artist Mr. Cenz lend an urban ambiance to the patio.
The brewery is named for the south end part of downtown that is seeing a renaissance of activity with restaurants, bars and boutiques.
“We settled on Southend Brewing because we’re here. We’re not expanding, we’re not distributing. We’re about the community,” Kevorkian said.
Southend is open 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
For information, call 336-285-6406 or visit www.southendbrewing.com.
Southend joins a vibrant craft brewing scene in Greensboro.
Oden Brewing Co. on Gate City Boulevard is also opening soon.
Sub shop opens
Firehouse Subs has opened at 1020 S. Main St., Suite B in Kernersville.
It is the first location for Kernersville.
Firehouse Subs offers signature subs with steamed toppings served on a toasted sub roll.
The restaurant also offers catering options.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Phone is 336-310-4236.
Monday meal deal
J&S Cafeteria at 5835 Samet Drive at Palladium Shopping Center in High Point has a Six Buck Monday meal deal.
Choose between baked spaghetti, 4-ounce chopped steak, salmon patty, chicken ranch casserole, stuffed bell pepper, chicken pan pie or chicken livers for $6.
The price includes two hot vegetables of choice.
The cafeteria has a new banquet and meeting room that can accommodate 20 to 90 people and is available for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
It is available for full service, from hot dogs to prime rib, or guests can go through the serving line.
The room includes a flat-screen television, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
There is no charge for the room if food is ordered.
Call 336-841-8192 for information.
In-store mobile ordering
Chick-fil-A now offers dine-in mobile ordering.
Customers can order from their table via the Chick-fil-A app.
A restaurant staff member will bring the meal to the table.
It is available at participating restaurants.
No Straw November
The city of Greensboro will kick off a No Straw November campaign on Nov. 1.
No Straw November is a national effort to reduce the use of plastic straws and other single-use plastics, like cups, lids and bags. These items can’t be recycled due to their small size and shape, and often end up polluting streams and waterways.
The event is 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St.
There will be a screening of the documentary “Straws,” sustainable vendors, music, crafts and face painting.
For information, visit No Straw November at www.greensboro-nc.gov.
Curb Market vendors being accepted
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. is seeking vendors for next year.
The market operates 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon spring through fall.
The market is seeking product diversity and alternative growing seasons for year-round product vibrancy. A limited number of new vendors are accepted each year based on product types. As a farmers market, 75% of the vendor base is designated for farmers with priority given to farmers, followed by food artisans and then craft artisans.
There are additional vending opportunities throughout the year, including craft and pottery.
For information visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org, email GFMassistant@gmail.com or call 336-373-2402.
