Erica and Jeff Gibbs have opened a second restaurant next to Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails at the Village at Robinhood shopping center.
Stoked Woodfired Pub is a more casual counterpoint to Social. Whereas Social focuses on upscale Southern, Stoked is about pizza, wings and sandwiches.
“Stoked is definitely on the more casual side,” Jeff Gibbs said. “But we still like to work with quality ingredients.”
The couple opened Social in the summer of 2018. They then took over the former Pintxos Pour House spot and opened Stoked this summer.
Jeff Gibbs acts as head chef for both restaurants. Erika Gibbs serves as general manager.
The heart of Stoked’s menu is the pizza cooked over wood in an 800-plus degree oven. “We put a lot into the pizzas,” Jeff Gibbs said. That includes house-made dough, sauces and even fresh-pulled mozzarella.
Pizzas come in 9- and 12-inch sizes. The smalls range from $8.50 to $12; the large range from $11 to $15. Choices include Margherita, Sausage, BBQ Chicken and Farmers Market. The latter includes spinach, caramelized onions, feta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, honey and pistachio pesto plus whatever local vegetables are in season — last week it was pickled summer squash.
Gibbs buys sausage and some produce locally from Harmony Ridge Farms in Tobaccoville.
Appetizers include fried pickles and banana peppers ($7.99), fried cheese curds with marinara ($7.75) and house-made meatballs with marinara ($9.25).
Wings are available bone-in (8 for $9.50) or boneless (6 for $8.99), and come in hot or mild Buffalo, sweet sriracha sesame, spicy ranch dry rub or bbq.
There are a couple pastas and a few salads — with local hydroponic greens from Your Local Greens in Burlington.
Sandwiches include a Buffalo chicken sandwich ($10.50) — boneless, breaded and fried — and double pub burger (10.25) with two 4-ounce patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.
Stoked has full ABC permits. Its 10 taps typically have a handful of N.C. craft beers.
The restaurant can seat about 50 indoors plus 35 on the patio. Stoked stocks a selection of indoor and outdoor games for kids and families. “We want this to be a neighborhood place where you can eat a couple times of week and bring the whole family,” Erika Gibbs said.
