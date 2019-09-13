Smohkd

Smohk'd is opening soon on North Elm Street in Greensboro. 

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — Smohk’d is opening in October at 403 N. Elm St.

The restaurant is opening in the space that has been a revolving door of concepts starting with the gourmet bakery and café Ganache to most recently the eclectic LaRue on Elm.

Smohk’d is carnivore-lovers concept with a menu of beef, pork, poultry and seafood smoked on site.

Items such as Texas-style brisket, turkey breast, St. Louis-style ribs, pork shoulder and wings can be ordered with a choice of sauce, sides and bread.

The restaurant will also pile its meats onto a variety of sandwiches and salads.

If you’ve got a crowd to feed, you can order from the restaurant’s catering menu and have it brought to you table family style.

For more information, call 336-252-2253 or follow Smohk’d on Facebook.

