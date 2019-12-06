Some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Campillo 2009 Gran Reserva Rioja, Spain, $27. Cherry aromas, plenty of earthiness, spice and eucalyptus. Nicely balanced medium body with plenty of tannins. Still young. Very good.
--Tons 2017 Duorum, Douro, Portugal, $11. A good value in red wine: cherries, blackberries and a touch of raisins, low tannins, great balance. Very good.
--Lucien Albrecht Cremant d’Alsace Brut, France, $23. Stone fruit and almond aromas. Peach and lemon on the palate, with a bit of sweetness. Very good.
--Etude 2018 Carneros Pinot Gris, Ca., $28. Fig and tropical-fruit aromas; pear, citrus and spice on the palate. Very good.
--Frescobaldi Benefizio 2017 Castello di Pomino Blanco Riserva, Italy, $48. An oaked chardonnay, this is citrusy and buttery, with balanced acidity. Very good.
--La Solitude 2016 Cotes du Rhone, France, $14. Mixed red berries and black pepper, touch of herbs and earth. Very good for the price.
--Vinas del Vero Secastilla 2014 Garnacha, Somontano, Spain, $40. Earthy, cherry, floral aromas. More dusty earth and cherry along with plum and spice on the smooth, full-bodied palate; long finish. Very good.
--Saint Cosme Little James’ Basket Press, NV, France, $14. A nice everyday Grenache from a well-known Cotes du Rhone producer. Cherry, pepper, spice and herbs. Nice balance. Good plus.
--Chehalem 2016 Inox Unoaked Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, Ore., $20. Apple, peach and lemon, a bit floral with touches of honey and ginger. Good plus.
--Cantele 2016 Primitivo, Italy, $16. Cherry, plum, herbs and brambles. Good plus.
--Citra 2017 Sangiovese Terre di Chieti, Italy, $10. Cherry, dusty herbs, touches of cola and chocolate, fresh acidity. Good plus.
--Long Meadow Ranch 2018 Rose of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Ca. $25. Floral and stone fruit aromas. Cherry and cranberry on the palate, good acidity, and lingering finish. Good plus.
--Sosie 2017 Rose of Syrah, Sonoma County, Ca., $25. Cherry, watermelon, pepper, a bit of oak spice and deep color, lively acidity. Good plus.
--Bela 2017 Ribera del Duoro, Spain, $19. Dried cherries and prunes, brambles, touches of licorice and cinnamon Good plus.
--Bila-Haut 2017 Cotes du Roussillon Villages, France, $15. Black fruit, licorice, pepper, savory accent. Good.
--Stoller 2018 Pinot Noir Rose, Willamette Valley, Ore., $25. Cherry and minerals on the fresh palate, with good acidity. Good.
--Beronia 2016 Rioja Crianza, Spain, $15. Foresty earth on the nose, blackberry and vanilla on the palate, with a lingering a finish. Good.
--The Federalist 2016 Zinfandel, Ca., $18. Brambly, blackberry, plum, vanilla. Good.
--Cigar 2016 Bourbon-Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $20. Blackberry, cedar and vanilla in bid doses in this rich red. Good.
--Flat Top Hills 2018 Chardonnay, Ca., $14. Tropical aromas. Apple, lemon/lime and vanilla on the palate. Good.
--Cedar+Salmon 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, Wa., $25. Black currant, oak spice, lots of vanilla and a hint of chocolate. OK.
