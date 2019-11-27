For people missing Donut World in south Greensboro, there’s a ray of hope.
Sun Rays Donuts has opened in the same spot Donut World occupied at 3027 Randleman Road.
The shop offers more than a dozen varieties of glazed and specialty doughnuts, including chocolate, strawberry, coconut, bacon-maple, and jelly- and creme-filled options.
Or try a cinnamon roll, bear claw, apple fritter or “Pine Cone,” which looks like a fritter but is covered in cinnamon.
Seasonal doughnuts, such as pumpkin spice, will pop up in the display case on occasion.
A dozen glazed doughnuts are $8.99 and a half-dozen are $4.99.
The shop also offers breakfast sandwiches that include croissants ($2.99) or biscuits ($2.59) stuffed with egg and cheese and choice of meat, and kolaches, which are sort of like an oversized pig in a blanket, stuffed with boudin-style sausage ($2.79) or sausage and cheese ($1.99)
Shop hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The telephone number is 336-763-0961.
Black Friday food trucks will be at Four Seasons
Black Friday weekend shoppers at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro will again have dining options beyond the mall’s food court.
Reflectionz Eventz Center is organizing a mini food truck roundup in the mall’s parking lot.
“It’s a variety of trucks,” said Kimberly Bone-Mark, the executive director of Reflectionz.
Look for food trucks bearing such names as Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, R&B Grill, Spring Garden Diner, and Lawrence and Perry BBQ. And get your java fix from the Wired Cafe Coffee Bus.
They food trucks will be parked in the lot on the north side of the mall near Bonefish Grill from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The trucks are part of a pop-up market inside the mall that will feature 25 local vendors with such items as jewelry, health and beauty products, clothing, and accessories.
Bone-Mark said the event will be held again sometime in December.
For information, email 2keepitmoving@gmail.com or call 336-854-7770.
Triad’s first food hall in High Point gets a name
The Triad’s first food hall will open next summer in The Outfields development at 275 N. Elm St. next to the High Point Rockers stadium in High Point.
It will be called Stock + Grain Assembly, and it is accepting vendor proposals.
The 12,000-square-foot marketplace, a project of Baltimore-based developer CANAdev, will feature 10 vendors, ample seating and a large outdoor space.
The Outfields is being developed by Elliott Sidewalk Communities.
The new development adjoins a future plaza, BB&T Point ballpark and downtown High Point.
“Stock + Grain Assembly will be a destination for local makers,” Mike Morris, the principal owner of CANAdev, said in a news release.
“Vendors will offer a range of products, from coffee and breakfast to pizza and wine. We’re excited for this opportunity to highlight High Point’s unique culture and history, as we’ve done for the many communities that host our other food hall projects nationwide.”
CANAdev has 16 food hall projects either completed or in the works, including in Baltimore, Boston, New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, Philadelphia and Washington.
CANAdev is accepting proposals from food and beverage companies interested in vending in the food hall.
For leasing information, contact Nick Alevrogiannis at leasing@stockandgrainhp.com or visit stockandgrainhp.com.
Burger joint closes
BurgerIM at 2505 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro has closed.
Louis Martin, who operated the franchise of a chain of restaurants specializing in miniature burgers, confirmed that the restaurant closed in October.
Martin said he could not elaborate on the reason he closed the restaurant.
Thanksgiving Day restaurant openings
A number of restaurants are willing to do the heavy lifting for the Thanksgiving Day meal.
Participation may vary, so it is always best to call and inquire.
Participating are:
- Boston Market locations will be open for dine-in or carry-out traditional plated holiday meal for $13.99. A Family Feast for three, whole pies and homestyle side dishes can also be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, while supplies last.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will serve a special in-store meal from 11 a.m. to closing. Cost is $12.99 for adult and $7.99 for a child. Prices and availability may vary by location.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a three-course menu, starting at $45 per person. A children’s three-course menu is $22. The full menu will also be available.
- Golden Corral
- .
- K&W
- Cafeterias is offering a roast turkey or baked ham meal with sides, dessert and beverage for $8.99.
- Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a three-course meal for $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Takeout meals are available if ordered in advance.
- Painted Plate Catering, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro, will serve a complete meal with four seatings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $39.95. Family-meal pick-up orders are also available. See the menu and buy tickets at www.paintedplate.com/thanksgiving or call 336-230-2433.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House will offer a special menu for $41.95 per adult, $14.95 per child.
- Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill will be open from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Steak n’ Shake at 4409 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro and 4684 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem will be open.
- Waffle House will be open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.