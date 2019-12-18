Toshi’s Cafe at 5710 W. Gate City Blvd., Suite FF in Greensboro has a new floor plan that includes additional seating.
Owner Toshi Yoshida added additional tables and chairs. The cafe now has seating for about 25 patrons, including counter seating beneath a wall of shelving with an impressive collection of Japanese graphic novels called manga.
Like a little gaming with your meal? Yoshida added a gaming monitor and console at one of the counter seats where you can play about 40 different video games, including some old-school games like Pac Man.
Toshi’s sofa lounge corner has now been moved to the front of the cafe.
Toshi’s first started out as a coffee shop on Gate City Boulevard. When Gate City was widened, Yoshida moved into Adam’s Farm Shopping Center and now offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, soups, coffee, smoothies, pastries and grab-and-go sushi.
Some new menu items include a three-egg omelet, French Toast and ramen soup with Japanese-style fried chicken.
All sandwiches now come with hot chips.
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Phone is 336-297-2288 or follow Toshi’s Cafe on Facebook.
Christmas Day openings
Plenty of restaurants will be open Christmas Day.
Hours may vary from the usual and reservations may be required at some restaurants. It is always best to call ahead to inquire.
- Bistro 40, Downtown Marriott, 304 N. Greene St., 336-379-8000
- China’s Best
- , 2142 Lawndale Drive, 336-691-1958
- Denny’s, 3703 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-285-7939
- Di Valleta, Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, 800-472-6301
- Due South, Greensboro Marriott Airport, 1 Marriott Drive, 336-852-6450
- Gate City Sports Grille, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-358-4512, Ext. 622
- Golden Wok, 1216 Bridford Parkway, 336-855-6161
- Green Valley Grill, 622 Green Valley Road, 336-854-2015
- Hooters, 3031 W. Gate City Blvd. opening at 4 p.m. 336-852-4600
- Ichiban Grill Supreme Buffet, 3020 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-854-7887
- IHOP locations
- Joseph’s Restaurant, the Sheraton, 3121 Gate City Blvd., 336-292-9161, Ext. 3
- Oakcrest Family Restaurant, 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-288-7585
- Panda Express, 4505 W. Wendover Ave., 336-315-9277
- Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, 336-379-0699
- Ruth’s Chris, 800 Green Valley Road, Suite 100, 336-574-1515
- Seafood Destiny, 4705 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-283-7291
Some
- Starbucks
- locations
- Steak n’ Shake
- at 4409 W. Wendover Ave. opens at 5 p.m.
- Tandoor Indian Restaurant, 4612 W. Market St., 336-852-2077
- TGI Fridays, 4423 W. Wendover Ave., opens at 4 p.m., 336-294-3707
- Waffle House locations
Goat dairy recognized in trade magazine
Goat Lady Dairy in Climax got a shout out in “Culture: The Word On Cheese” magazine.
The magazine’s recent Best Cheese edition names the South as a Best Cheese region and Goat Lady Dairy is among the dairies mentioned.
The magazine also spotlights Goat Lady’s award-winning Smokey Mountain Round chevre cheese.
For information, visit www.goatladydairy.com.
Saturday $6 deal
J&S Cafeteria at 5835 Samet Drive in High Point is offering Six Buck Saturday featuring eight different entrees and choice of two sides for $6.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the restaurant will feature live holiday music and comedy by Chuck Martin.
For information, call the restaurant at 336-841-8192.
BBQ orders taken
Stamey’s in Greensboro is offering smoked pork shoulders for the holidays.
Cost is $75 for a whole and $55 for a half, known as a Boston Butt.
Orders can be picked up Dec. 24 at the restaurant at 2206 W. Gate City Blvd.
Call 336-294-2599 or visit stameys.com.
Mac’s Speed Shop at 1218 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro is taking orders for holiday smoked turkeys.
Cost is $45 for a 12- to 14-pound bird and $90 for a 22- to 24-pound bird.
Visit macspeedshop.com for information.
Triad mixologists inspired by Cheerwine
From Charlotte to Charleston, Cheerwine asked mixologists across the Carolinas to create cocktails inspired by Cheerwine Holiday Punch.
Four cocktails came out of the Triad.
Ryan Hill of Dram and Draught in Greensboro concocted the egg nog-inspired Yipee-Ki-Ya! and Ronaldo Pettigrew, also of Dram and Draught, created the spicy star anise and black peppercorn Whiskey Smash.
Over in Winston-Salem, Tim Nolan of Fair Witness came up with the gin-inspired Holiday Fizz and chef Tim Grandinetti of Spring House created Chef Grandinetti’s Cheerwine Punch Cocktail.
Cheerwine Holiday Punch is on shelves through Dec. 31.
For cocktail recipes, visit cheerwine.com.
