Bonchon at 607-A S. Elm St. in Greensboro has been open for several weeks but will hold a grand opening event Sept. 3.
The first 500 customers between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. get five chicken wings for $1.
The downtown restaurant is the Triad’s first location of the chain specializing in Korean double-fried chicken.
The menu also features other Korean specialties like kimchi, bulgogi and japchae.
The restaurant offers cocktails, wine and Korean beer.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-265-8008 or 336-265-8058.
To see a menu, visit bonchon.com.
Sandwich chain giving away a house
Jimmy John’s is giving away a house. Sort of.
Through its Home in the Zone contest, the sandwich shop chain will give one lucky winner $250,000 toward the purchase of a new home. The home must be inside a Jimmy John’s delivery zone.
The winner will be chosen from applicants who go through the submission process and write a 250 response to the question: Tell us why you really, really want to move into a Jimmy John’s sandwich delivery zone.
The contest runs through Oct. 4.
For details, visit www.dreamhomeinthezone.com.
Chain promotions
- Applebee’s Grill and Bar is offering delivery through DoorDash at its app or at Applebees.com.
- Bonefish Grill
- restaurants in Greensboro and Winston-Salem are offering a mixed grill three-course dinner for two for $49.90 that includes Bang Bang Shrimp, house or Caesar salad, three sides and a wood-grilled entrée from a choice of ahi tuna steak, jumbo Argentinian grilled shrimp, filet mignon or Atlantic salmon. The promotion runs through Sept. 30.
- Cold Stone Creamery has some new seasonal ice cream flavors that include Honey Cornbread and Blackberry Jam, and Milk and Honey Graham.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now serving Sunday Homestyle Chicken every day of the week. The chain has also added a Homestyle Chicken BLT sandwich and Praline Pecan Bread Pudding dessert to the menu.
- DQ has a fall menu of Blizzard Treats that include the new Harvest Berry Pie and the new Heath Caramel Brownie along with the return of Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Snickers.
- Duck Donuts, the made-to-order doughnut shop, has brought back some seasonal toppings that include pumpkin icing, chopped apple and streusel.
- KFC has put a new twist on its bowls with the new main dish Mac & Cheese Bowls combining macaroni and cheese with popcorn chicken. The bowl is part of the company’s $5 Fill Up menu.
- Pilot and Flying J travel centers are kicking off fall early with a hot Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino and a Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew.
- Red Lobster has added two items to its Crabfest menu that include a pound of wild-caught Snow Crab legs for $19.99 (Bairdi or Dungeness crab can be added for $5) and Crab Imperial, featuring a mix of crab and seafood in melted cheese, for $15.99.
- SweetFrog has two new frozen yogurt flavors that include chocolate s’more and toasted marshmallow. They will be available through Nov. 2.
