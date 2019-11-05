Black Powder Smokehouse opens today at 302 E. Main St. in Jamestown.
Keith Henning and Ryan Herring opened the 2,800-square-foot restaurant in an old service station they gutted and renovated.
Henning and Herring have operated Black Powder as a catering business since they started as a barbecue competition team three years ago.
The name of the business was inspired by the historic Jamestown school of gun making which was known for making accurate long rifles.
Being geographically near the point where North Carolina’s eastern- and western-style of barbecues meet, Henning said Black Powder does not do one particular style of barbecue.
The restaurant offers pulled pork, chopped chicken, beef brisket, turkey breast and even a sausage of the day. It can be ordered by the quarter, half or whole pound. Or get it on a sandwich.
Black Powder also offers St. Louis-style ribs and bone-in quarter and half chicken.
Everything is cooked in the restaurant’s own outdoor smoker.
Traditional barbecue sides with a gourmet twist include coleslaw, molasses barbecue beans, cider-braised greens, Gouda macaroni and cheese and other items.
Children plates offer an entree of macaroni and cheese, barbecue sandwich or hot dog with a side and drink.
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Starting Nov. 19, the restaurant will open at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast.
Phone is 336-382-6049.
For a full menu, visit www.blackpowdersmokehouse.com.
Black Powder Smokehouse joins other recently opened eateries in Jamestown, including Simply Thai and Full Moon Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant.
Last Ham’s restaurant in Greensboro closes
Ham’s American Bar and Grille has closed at 1635 New Garden Road, the last location in Greensboro.
In a statement, owner Rocco Scarfone said he was “unable to obtain a lease extension with mutually agreeable terms.”
The restaurant opened in an old J. Butler’s Bar and Grill location at Garden Creek Shopping Center about seven years ago after closing its location at nearby Brassfield Shopping Center.
Scarfone was a managing partner in a company that bought the iconic Ham’s chain from a bankruptcy auction in 2010.
When Scarfone took over the chain, it included a dozen locations in North Carolina and Virginia, including the original restaurant on West Friendly Avenue, which opened in 1935.
That location became victim to the bankruptcy proceedings, and Scarfone sold it to developer Marty Kotis. The restaurant has since reopened as several concepts.
Since taking over the chain, Scarfone has closed all locations except for restaurants at 5840 Samet Drive in High Point and 2373 Riverside Drive in Danville, Va.
Scarfone said he is scouting the Triad for a site to open a new Ham’s.
Event for children
Skye from Nick Jr. television show “Paw Patrol” will be at Kickback Jack’s at 1600 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro on Thursday.
Stop by from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet her and get a picture.
Dine-in kids meals are 99 cents.
There will be a craft area and face painting.
Call 336-274-4937 for information.
Jake’s gives back
Jake’s Billiards at 1712 Spring Garden St. is giving back with Jake’s Tacos for Charity.
For every taco sold each Tuesday through Nov. 26, Jake’s will donate 50 cents to Greensboro Urban Ministry.
For more information on the sixth-annual fundraiser, visit the Jake’s Tacos for Charity Facebook page.
Market fundraisers
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro will celebrate the apple with a pancake fundraiser for the market on Saturday.
From 8 to 11:30 a.m., Alex and Tim Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex will be flipping pancakes. Cost is $5 per plate to benefit the nonprofit market.
An addition of Neese’s Country Sausage is $2.
There will be an apple tasting and live music.
For information, call 336-373-2402, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook.
Another way to benefit the market is to stop by Chipotle at 1420 Westover Terrace, Suite A on Tuesday.
From 5 to 9 p.m. that day, 33% of the cost of your meal will go to the food security programs at the market.
Tell the cashier that you are supporting the market.
Veterans Day freebies and discounts
Veterans Day means free meals at many restaurants for active duty military and veterans. Military ID and proof of service is required for most offers.
Participation may vary at restaurant locations, so it’s best to inquire before ordering.
- Applebee’s is offering select menu items such as Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, six-ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin and Chicken Tenders Platter.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is offering a free All American Burger with a side.
- Bonefish Grill is offering a complimentary appetizer.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free order of calamari with any purchase. Offer is good Nov. 8-11. The restaurant is also offering 10% off orders.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.
- East Coast Wings and Grill is offering select menu entrees like Five Wings and side, and soup, salad and Texas Toast, with fountain drink or tea.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is offering a combination meal card. The card is good through Nov. 30.
- Golden Corral is offering a dinner buffet and beverage 5 to 9 p.m.
- Jet's Pizza is offering half off any menu item.
- J&S Cafeteria at 5835 Samet Drive in High Point is offer select meals 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Little Caesars is offering a lunch combination 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a meal from select choices such as 6-ounce Sirloin Steak, Wood-Grilled Chicken or Southern Fried Fish.
- Menchie’s frozen yogurt shops are offering up to 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free.
- Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery will give a free entrée with a beverage purchase. Entrees are from select breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.
- Red Lobster is offering an appetizer or dessert for dine-in or take-out.
- Participating Red Robin restaurants are offering a Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Texas Roadhouse is offering lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chain promotions
Participating
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar is offering boneless wings for 25 cents each for a limited time. Promotion is good for dine-in orders of five, 15 or 50.
- Cold Stone Creamery has Pumpkin Cheesecake and Cookie Butter as two new seasonal ice cream flavors. Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake, with Heath Bar; Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream pie, with graham cracker crust; and Cookie Butter Obsession, with cinnamon and graham cracker crust, are Creations made with the new flavors. They are available for a limited time.
- Olive Garden is offering $8.99 Early Dinner Duos from 3 to 5 p.m. today and Thursday featuring 50 combinations such as fettuccine Alfredo and chicken parmigiana with soup or salad and endless breadsticks.
