Smohk’d has opened at 403 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.
The restaurant opened in the space that has been a revolving door of concepts starting with the gourmet bakery and café Ganache to most recently the eclectic LaRue on Elm.
Aaron Bray has been anxious to open the concept for seven years starting with an attempt to open a restaurant at the old train depot in Asheboro. A few years ago, he tried to get the restaurant off the ground in Greensboro. Third time is the charm.
“It’s not just another barbecue concept,” said Bray, who opened the restaurant with partner Sam Kural.
Smohk’d is a carnivore-lovers dream with nine meats smoked on site every day such as brisket, pastrami, chicken wings, St. Louis-style ribs, pork shoulder and even Impossible ‘Meat’ Loaf made with vegan-friendly plant-based meat substitute.
Items are served with a choice of sauce, bread and sides.
And there are plenty of sides that include items like collard greens seasoned with smoked turkey legs, baked beans and roasted yams.
Bray said he plans to add more meats and sides to the menu, including pork belly and smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese.
Can’t decide? Then order meats and sides by the pound from the restaurant’s catering menu and have it served family-style.
The restaurant will also pile its meats onto a variety of sandwiches and salads. Signature sandwiches include blackened chicken with bacon and pepper jack cheese ($10), salmon glazed with Thai ginger vinaigrette ($11) and a vegan-friendly Impossible ‘Meat’ Ball Sub ($10).
The restaurant smokes its meats daily, which means a bargain lunch the next day with leftover meats chopped and served as $5 sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Add a drink and side for $3. Or get a sandwich with freshly smoked meat for $9.
Start things off with Smohk’d Oysters ($11), Smohk’d Turkey Chili ($8 bowl, $5 cup) and skewers of coveted beef brisket burnt ends ($9).
Don’t forget dessert with items like Cookie Skillet ($6), apple pie a la mode ($6) or chocolate bourbon pecan pie ($5).
The restaurant has a full bar.
Sports packages will be aired on the restaurant’s 20 televisions.
There is a spacious rooftop terrace for outdoor seating and a private meeting room that can accommodate 40 people.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The restaurant will stay open later on game nights.
For more information, call 336-252-2253 or follow Smohk’d on Facebook.
Downtown Mexican restaurant opens
Los Chicos Mexican Restaurant has opened at 200 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.
It opened in the space vacated by Koshary.
The restaurant offers Mexican and Tex-Mex items such as enchiladas, burritos and a deep-fried chimichanga ($11).
Street-style tacos ($6 for three), masa cake sopes ($8 for two), masa gorditas ($8 for two) and torta ($8), a street-style sandwich on crusty bread, are served stuffed or topped with a choice of protein
Specialty dishes include cheese-stuffed poblano chile relleno ($8), grilled Hawaiian quesadilla with ham and pineapple ($10), fried tortillas stuffed with potatoes and chorizo ($8), Carne Asada ($11), beef short rib Costillas Asada ($10), chicken and rice ($9), shrimp and rice ($11.50), and molletes ($7.50), an open-face sandwich typical of northern Mexico.
Chicken or beef soup, pork pozole and grilled taco salad are available.
Start things off with chunky guacamole ($8.50), chorizo and cheese dip, ($4.50) and Mexican street corn ($4).
End things with chocolate flan ($4), tres leches cake ($3.50) or fried ice cream ($5).
Los Chicos offers $6.50 lunch specials that include a choice of burrito, chicken quesadilla, taco or tostado. Lunch fajitas ($9) and chicken and rice ($7.50) are other options.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Phone is 336-256-9637 or visit www.loschicosgso.com.
Free doughnut samples
Duck Donuts shops in Greensboro and High Point are offering free samples of their new pumpkin doughnut with pumpkin cream cheese frosting on Thursday.
The catch?
You will be asked to complete a survey letting the shop know what you think about the new flavor.
The shops are located at 409 Pisgah Church Road at The Village at North Elm in Greensboro and 2766 N.C. 68, Suite 101 at Heron Village in High Point.
For more information on Duck Donuts, visit www.duckdonuts.com.
Benefit for Farmers Curb Market
Stop by Clean Juice at 3334 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 117 at Friendly Center in Greensboro on Saturday to benefit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.
For every juice, smoothie or energy bowl sold, 15% will go to the nonprofit market.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For information on the market, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.