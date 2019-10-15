A former bakery in downtown Greensboro is getting a new life.
Baked Downtown is opening at 227 S. Elm St., Suite B.
The space, in an alley between Greensboro Day Spa and Aspen Boutique, has been home to several bakeries over the years including Simple Kneads, Loaf, and most recently, The Table on Elm which closed in June.
Taylor and Matt Inman are opening the bakery. The shop is a storefront for a Taylor’s custom cake business. The new bakery will also offer fresh-baked breads, pastries, cookies, cake pops and coffee and espresso.
It is targeted to open in November.
This is the second bakery with plans to open downtown. The Sage Mule, a bakery and bistro offering breakfast and lunch, is planning to open Oct. 26.
Curb Market will temporarily relocate
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will temporarily relocate to Revolution Mill on Oct. 26.
The move is to accommodate N.C. A&T’s homecoming festivities being held in and around War Memorial Stadium.
The market will be open 7 a.m. to noon in the plaza around the mill’s twin smokestacks. Parking is just off Yanceyville Street. Access is via pedestrian bridges next to Kau restaurant.
Stop by for eggs, meats, chrysanthemums, apples and other seasonal produce.
For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or call 336-373-2402.
Food truck event
A food truck and vendor event will be held at Four Seasons Town Centre on Oct. 23-25.
Fresh Catch Seafood Shack and Spring Garden Diner will both have food trucks in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
In the commons area on the second floor of the mall, vendors including Monkey Face, Avon, Marianne Tasty Treat and others will be selling their wares and services.
The vendors will be on site during mall hours.
Food truck and vendor events will be held again Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 20-24.
Reflectionz Events is organizing the event. For information, contact Kimberly Mark at Reflectionz at 336-707-1318.
Bar pop-up preview
Dram and Draught at 300 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro is about to hit the road for a series of bar pop-ups.
What is a bar pop-up?
It is when a bar’s professional mixologists give another city a taste by taking over another bar for a specialized menu of cocktails.
Dram and Draught’s first pop-up will be at La Factoria in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Nov. 7.
La Factoria is ranked at No. 32 by Worlds50BestBars.com and has held its own pop-ups.
After La Factoria, Dram and Draught will continue the series with pop-ups in New York City, Charlotte, New Orleans and Portland.
Greensboro can get a preview of the La Factoria pop-up at an event Oct. 25 at Dram and Draught.
Dram and Draught is open to members. For information, visit www.dramanddraught.com.
ServSafe class
The High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering a ServSafe Manager class and exam from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at its office at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, in High Point.
ServSafe is a training and certification food-safety program for food-industry managers. It covers preventing food-borne illness, the flow of food and proper food-handling techniques, preventing cross-contamination, the importance of safe personal hygiene and proper cleaning, accommodating guests with food allergies, and working with reputable suppliers.
In Guilford County, restaurants that have a manager certified through the program can avoid a two-point penalty on its sanitation rating.
Cost is $104.30; register at http://raisethegrade.com or call 844-704-3663.
Chain promotions
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering sauteed to order Spaghetti Pomodoro and Linguine Positano with soup and salad for $10 Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20. Visit www.carrabbas.com.
- Duck Donuts has brought back the Spooky Box Assortment in time for Halloween. The box features a dozen assorted Halloween-inspired combinations such as Werewolf with maple bacon and raspberry drizzle, and Dirt ‘N Worms with chocolate icing, crumbled chocolate cream cookies and gummy worms.
- KFC has introduced Kentucky Fried Wings at participating restaurants. KFC is offering free delivery on orders of $12 or more through Grubhub and Seamless through Nov. 24.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews has introduced the French Onion Burger with Swiss cheese, crispy onion straws and French onion spread on melted provolone-capped onion bun with three fried onion rings. It is available through Jan. 26.
