Crafted: The Art of Street Food at 600 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro will close Dec. 28.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Kristina Fuller, who owns and operates the restaurant with her mother Rhonda Fuller. “We made a decision that we felt was best for our family.”
Kristina Fuller said she and her mother are taking a break from running a restaurant to care for her ailing grandfather.
In its place, Greensboro-based supper club Machete will open in the space early in the new year. Owner Tal Blevins said Machete will offer modern dining in a fun, laid-back atmosphere. It will serve dinner Tuesday through Saturday with late-night options coming later.
The Fullers opened Street Food in 2015. The decision to close was also spurred by it being renewal time for the lease for the space.
Fuller said employees of Art of Street Food will have the option of working at one of their other two restaurants, Crafted: The Art of the Taco, which has locations in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
“It couldn’t have played out in a better way that everybody was taken care of,” Fuller said.
The Fullers have been in the restaurant business together since opening their first restaurant, The Bistro at Adam’s Farm, over a decade ago.
They opened The Art of the Taco on Elm Street in 2012. They opened a second Art of the Taco in Winston-Salem in 2016.
Nearly two years ago, the first taco restaurant moved across the street to a larger location.
Fuller said both taco restaurants are in good hands.
“While we are still 100% available to our team, this is what is going to allow us that extra little bit of time to be there for my grandfather,” Fuller said.
Southern-style restaurant opening
Arlene’s Restaurant opens this week at 5002-F High Point Road in Greensboro.
The restaurant is opening in the space formerly occupied by Simauchi Peruvian Restaurant, which closed in September.
Owner Arlene Clark is opening the restaurant after closing her former restaurant, Arlene’s Kitchen on East Bessemer Avenue. Prior to that, she had a short stint downtown as A&K’s Café.
Hopefully third time is the charm for the 57-year-old who has been in the kitchen since she was 14. She has been professionally cooking and catering for nearly 30 years.
Arlene’s offers home-style Southern food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Lunch and dinner menus include items like pork chops, ribs, country-style steak, fried chicken and chicken livers with sides like macaroni and cheese, yams, pinto beans, collard greens and tater tots.
Plates range from $5.99 for a plate of four sides to the $10.99 for ribs and two sides.
Seafood includes catfish, croaker, flounder and shrimp. Plates range from $7.25 for a fish sandwich combo to $15.99 for a platter with everything.
Sandwiches, like Rancho Chicken with fried onion ($5.75) and salmon patty ($6.25), are offered as well as burgers such as bacon cheeseburger ($5.99) and the Arlene Burger ($6.25) with pepper jack cheese and her own special Arlene’s Sauce.
Arlene’s also has hot dogs, chicken wings and salads.
The restaurant offers an extensive breakfast menu with egg and breakfast meat plates like sausage, ham, fish and salmon patties, and plenty of sides.
Biscuits are baked fresh and stuffed with egg and breakfast meats or covered in sausage gravy.
Cheese, vegetable or bacon quiche is also available.
Round things off with pound or chocolate cake, cheesecake or ask about the dessert of the day.
Arlene’s offers delivery through Grub Hub, Uber Eats and Door Dash.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-285-8081.
Diner among best in the country
Food Network named Smith Street Diner at 438 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro one of the 50 Best Diners in the Country.
FoodNetwork.com, the website for the popular television network airing food competitions, shows on restaurants and celebrity cooking shows, included Smith Street in a round-up of 50 eateries across the country.
“It’s awesome. It’s really nice,” said owner Beth Kizhnerman.
Kizhnerman said Layla Khoury-Hanold, who went to every state checking out diners, actually came into the restaurant last summer.
Kizhnerman said she and Khoury-Hanold talked for about 45 minutes.
Kizhnerman thinks the recognition is just as good for the community as it is for the diner.
“It’s good for Greensboro. I appreciate Greensboro because people support us,” she said.
Smith Street opened in the old Robinson’s Restaurant in 2005.
“Country-style cooking, eight days a week,” is the diner’s tagline printed on the side of the building.
The diner is known for its cathead-size biscuits and orange juice freshly squeezed from a Willy Wonka-ish machine while the customer watches from the counter.
Food Network also spotlights Kizhnerman’s Thursday buttermilk and hot sauce fried chicken special.
The restaurant has been named one of the South’s Best Diners by Southern Living.
True to its slogan, the diner is open daily. It is open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for breakfast and lunch Sunday through Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner Thursday and Saturday.
Chain promotions
Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream is
- Cold Stone Creamery’s new holiday flavor and you can get it in seasonal creations like Chilly Chocolate Mint or Dough! Ho! Ho! with cookie dough ice cream. The new promotional pie is Fudge Merri-mint with Red Velvet Cake.
- DQ’s new seasonal Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat with cocoa fudge and chocolate chunks is available for a limited time. Duck is offering free delivery through Dec. 15.
- Duck Donuts has new seasonal flavors that include mint icing, crushed peppermint topping and sweet holly berry candy. All are available through Dec. 31.
- The Olive Garden has two new Oven Baked Pastas that include Smoked Mozzarella Shrimp Rigatoni and Four Meat Italian Mac & Cheese. They join Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with or without grilled chicken.
- P.F. Chang’s has some new menu items that include Spicy Miso Ramen and Tonkotsu Ramen, Korean Bulgogi Steak, Bao Donuts, and Vietnamese coffee-dipped Ladyfingers Tiramisu.
- Sonic Drive-In is beefing things up with the Biggie Cheese with double beef and triple cheese. It is available for around $5.
