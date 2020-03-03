GREENSBORO — A Buffalo Wing joint has opened downtown and the wings are heavenly.
Heavenly Buffaloes opened at 356 S. Elm St.
The restaurant is a sister location to Durham's award-winning flagship location opened by Dain Phelan and Mark Dundas in 2014 as a take-out and delivery shack.
It was the recipient of "Indy Week's" Best of Triangle award for Best Wings in Durham County for four consecutive years.
The two have also opened a location in Chapel Hill.
The restaurant specializes in, what else, wings. They come as bone-in, boneless and even faux vegan nuggets.
The wings are tossed in a choice of over 20 signature dry and wet flavors and the heat level can be customized from mild to "Burnie Zass-off."
The restaurant also specializes in waffle fries with a choice of Idaho potato or sweet potato.
Heavenly Buffaloes is open for lunch and dinner daily.
The restaurant's phone is 336-617-0995.
