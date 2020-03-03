Heavenly Buffaloes

Heavenly Buffaloes in downtown Greensboro.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — A Buffalo Wing joint has opened downtown and the wings are heavenly.

Heavenly Buffaloes opened at 356 S. Elm St.

The restaurant is a sister location to Durham's award-winning flagship location opened by Dain Phelan and Mark Dundas in 2014 as a take-out and delivery shack.

It was the recipient of "Indy Week's" Best of Triangle award for Best Wings in Durham County for four consecutive years.

The two have also opened a location in Chapel Hill.

The restaurant specializes in, what else, wings. They come as bone-in, boneless and even faux vegan nuggets.

The wings are tossed in a choice of over 20 signature dry and wet flavors and the heat level can be customized from mild to "Burnie Zass-off."

The restaurant also specializes in waffle fries with a choice of Idaho potato or sweet potato.

Heavenly Buffaloes is open for lunch and dinner daily.

The restaurant's phone is 336-617-0995.

