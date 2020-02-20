One restaurant and four hotels in the Triad received AAA's four diamond distinction.
The membership travel organization award the French restaurant Saint Jacques at the Burke Manor Inn in Gibsonville a 4-star rating.
Chef Lil Lacassagne and his wife Lori operate the restaurant and its inn.
Recently, Lacassagne held a collaborative dinner with Chef Kathryn Hubert of Greensboro's French-inspired cafe Chez Genese which was named Yelp's one of Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.
Three Greensboro hotels received four diamonds. They include the Quaintance-Weaver hotels Proximity and O.Henry Hotel, along with Grandover Resort.
The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in Winston-Salem also received four diamonds.
According to AAA, approved properties from "simple to luxurious" are assigned a rating of one to five diamonds. The Diamond ratings indicate the extensiveness of services, amenities, and décor.
To see the full list, visit aaa.com/diamonds/diamond-awards.
