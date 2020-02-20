Lori and Lil Lacassagne

Lori and Lil Lacassagne, owners of Saint Jacques at the Burke Manor Inn.

One restaurant and four hotels in the Triad received AAA's four diamond distinction.

The membership travel organization award the French restaurant Saint Jacques at the Burke Manor Inn in Gibsonville a 4-star rating.

Chef Lil Lacassagne and his wife Lori operate the restaurant and its inn.

Recently, Lacassagne held a collaborative dinner with Chef Kathryn Hubert of Greensboro's French-inspired cafe Chez Genese which was named Yelp's one of Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.

Three Greensboro hotels received four diamonds. They include the Quaintance-Weaver hotels Proximity and O.Henry Hotel, along with Grandover Resort.

The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in Winston-Salem also received four diamonds.

According to AAA, approved properties from "simple to luxurious" are assigned a rating of one to five diamonds. The Diamond ratings indicate the extensiveness of services, amenities, and décor.

