Daisy May Cafe, a coffee shop and wine bar, is coming to 205 E. Main St. in Gibsonville this summer.
The shop, run by Chelsea and Steven Sutton, will feature a coffee bar, lemonades, wine and alcoholic slushies, wine selection and local gift items.
The Toasty Kettlyst, a craft brewery, is also opening on Main Street this summer.
Nurses Day promotions
Today is National Nurses Day and several eateries are showing appreciation for health care workers, first responders and other front-line workers.
Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut to health care workers.
Jet’s Pizza is offering 30% off menu-priced pizzas for nurses and health care workers. Use code BADGE with a valid badge when placing an order for delivery or pickup.
For every Subway order purchased by a health care worker through on-demand delivery service Postmates, the chain will donate a 6-inch sub. The promotion is good through May 10.
And Pieology and Hidden Valley Ranch are holding a contest to give 15 nurses and/or teachers $250 along with a meal that can serve 4 to 6 people.
To be eligible for the Everyday Hero contest, nominations in the form of an inspiring story about someone can be shared on social media by tagging @pieology and #everydayhero.
Fifteen nominations, will be chosen for the awards. Nominations will be accepted through May 16.
For details, visit www.pieology.com/giveaways.
Donate coffee and baked goods
Benevolent folks can donate coffee and baked goods to fuel front-line workers through Joe Van Gogh Coffee.
The Hillsborough-based company owns both Green Bean coffee shops in Greensboro and is accepting bulk orders to go to Triad health care workers, first responders and grocery staff.
Deliveries will be handled out of the Golden Gate Shopping Center Green Bean café.
Donated orders can be made to Cone Health, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, UNCG Police Department, Greensboro Fire Station No. 1, Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro, High Point Regional Hospital and Wake Health.
To see a menu and place an order, visit joevangogh.com and use the ‘Online Orders’ drop-down menu.
Sell of shoes benefits restaurant workers
Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is selling shoes to benefit restaurant workers.
The limited-edition Bucketfeet brand sneakers feature artwork associated with the Bonchon chain.
Cost for a pair of shoes is $59.99 with all of the proceeds benefiting the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
The shoes are available at www.threadless.com.
Chain promotions
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will now deliver through DoorDash.
- Denny’s is offering make-at-home meal kits. Kit options include breakfast, picnic sandwich, chicken and rice, slow-cooked pot roast, and apple crisp dessert. Kits serve 4 to 6, except for pot roast which serves 6 to 8. Kits start at $12.99. Visit www.dennys.com for more information.
