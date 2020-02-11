Preyer Brewing at 600 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro is closing.
The brewery announced on its Facebook page that Feb. 22 will be its last day.
The closing comes on the heels of its next door neighbor Crafted the Art of Street Food closing.
The post said the brewery and its taproom equipment are for sale.
“It’s time now for us to move on to our next great adventure,” the post reads.
No other details were given about the closure.
With the help of family members, Calder Preyer and his wife, Nicole Preyer opened the brewery in the old Steele and Vaughn television showroom and repair shop five years ago. The brewery’s launch followed the much anticipated opening of Deep Roots Market across the street.
The brewery joined the city’s growing craft brew scene and helped pave the way for a retail renaissance in the neighborhood that became known as LoFi.
Soon after, Crafted The Art of Street Food opened next door and then another brewery, Joymongers, opened nearby.
Beerthirty, a craft beer store and pub also opened nearby on North Greene Street and improvisation comedy club The Idiot Box moved in next door.
Crafted the Art of Street Food closed at the first of the year and supper club concept Machete announced it was putting down brick and mortar roots in the space.
The Sage Mule, a breakfast and lunch cafe, opened in November in a former daycare space next to Machete, completing a trio of edgy eateries in the block.
Efforts to reach Preyer’s owners have been unsuccessful.
Valentine’s Day
In case you’ve forgotten, Friday is Valentine’s Day.
Locally-owned restaurants are making it easy to choose a special meal with some sweet specials.
Seating is Friday only unless otherwise noted:
- Arlene’s Restaurant (5002-F High Point Road, Greensboro) is offering all you can eat angel hair pasta with meat sauce and garlic bread for $19.99. A glass of wine is included. Call 336-285-8081.
- At Elm St. Grill (3606 N. Elm St., Greensboro) is offering a shareable appetizer, select entrees and shareable dessert. Cost varies per entree. Wine pairings $10 extra. Call 336-286-4880.
- Burke Manor Inn (303 Burke St., Gibsonville) is offering a French-inspired four-course lunch for $55 or five-course meal for $99. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner is 5 to 9:30 p.m. Call 336-449-6266.
- Chez Genese (616 S. Elm St., Greensboro) is offering a French-inspired four-course dinner for two including a bottle of wine for $125. Seatings are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets at www.chezgenese.com/workshops.
- Coast (5820 Samet Drive, High Point) is offering a meal for two that includes a shareable appetizer, choice of soup or salad, surf and turf entree, shareable dessert and glass of champagne or wine for $99. Call 336-884-0526.
- Grove Winery and Vineyards (7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville) is holding a chocolate and wine tasting noon to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Call 336-584-4060.
- JHAdams Inn/Cristina Grays (1108 N. Main St., High Point) is offering a four-course meal for two with bottle of wine for $92. Call 336-882-2002.
- Lucky 32 (1421 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) is offering shrimp and crab dip ($12), filet mignon with two sides ($30), pan-seared scallops ($25), and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake ($7). Items available Thursday-Sunday. Call 336-370-0707.
- 98 Asian Bistro (1800 N. Main St., Suite 106, High Point) is offering a three-course meal and champagne for $78 on Friday and Saturday. Call 336-887-3388.
- Oakcrest Family Restaurant (2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro) is offering a 10-ounce prime rib special for two with salad, baked potato, yeast rolls and red velvet cake for $39.99. Special is available Friday and Saturday. Call 336-7585.
- Porterhouse Burger Company (4608 W. Market St., Greensboro) is offering dinner for two Friday-Sunday. For $64.95, get an appetizer, two entrees (steak or salmon) with sides and a dessert. www.porterhouseburgerco.com.
- Reel Seafood Grill (2002 New Garden Road, Greensboro) is offering five featured entrees or a dozen premium oysters ($29) along with select sparkling wines at half off Thursday-Sunday. King crab legs are $10 off per pound Sunday. Call 336-617-4200.
- Sammy G’s Tavern (3800 Tinsley Drive, High Point) is offering a shareable appetizer, soup or salad, select entrees and shareable dessert Thursday through Sunday. Call 336-884-3474.
- 1618 Downtown (312 S. Elm St., Greensboro) is offering a $19 fajita special on Friday with chicken and prime rib sized big for one or two to share. There is also a trio of dessert specials that include Ruby Chocolate Truffle, gluten-free pancetta with roasted berries or tiramisu. On Saturday, crab cakes with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and toasted baguette is $24. Call 336-312-4143.
Chains offer specials for Valentine’s Day
A rose by any other name just might be ... a baby back rib.
How about a dozen of them?
Boston Market is taking Valentine’s Day to a new level with a bouquet of baby back ribs for your carnivore lover.
Cost for the BAE-by Back Ribs Bouquet is $29.99 and will be available Friday while supplies last.
Lots of other chains are offering Valentine’s Day promotions.
They are available on Friday only unless otherwise noted. Cost and participation my vary, so it’s best to inquire ahead:
- Baskin-Robbins is offering Valentine’s Day-themed cakes through Friday.
- Bojangles’ is offering a heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits through Sunday.
- Bonefish Grill is offering the filet and lobster thermidor through Sunday.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a four-course surf-and-turf dinner for two through Sunday.
- Cinnabon is bringing back heart-shaped CinnaPacks. Mall bakeries are offering nine-count MiniBons and Pilot Flying J locations are offering 16-count BonBites through Friday.
- DQ is offering Double Fudge Cookie Dough TreatHeart Cakes through Friday.
- Duck Donuts is offering boxes of Nutella-topped doughnuts with strawberry drizzle with an extra vanilla icing doughnut placed in the center through Friday.
- Dunkin’ is offering heart-shaped doughnuts through Friday including the Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice with Bavarian Kreme.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is serving a three-course dinner for two with champagne and a gift from David Yurman through Saturday.
- Participating Jet’s Pizza shops are offering online specialties starting at $6.99 with the following codes: heart-shaped pizzas (online code LOVE), Jet’s Bread (BEMINE) and Cinnamon Stix (SWEET). Visit www.jetspizza.com.
- Krispy Kreme is again offering Conversation Heart doughnuts through Friday at participating shops. The collection features the classic fillings cake batter, Strawberries and Kreme, Original Kreme and Chocolate Kreme.
- Longhorn Steakhouse will put its proprietary 7-Pepper Seasoning on any of its menu items.
- Participating McAlister’s Deli locations are offering two free children’s meals per adult entree purchase. Offer is good for dine-in or to-go.
- Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery is offering a three-course menu starting at 11 a.m.
- O’Charley’s is offering a meal for two with a shareable appetizer, two entrees and shareable dessert through Sunday.
- Olive Garden is offering dinner-for-two to-go with a soup or salad, a Valentine’s Day-theme bread stick bouquet and dipping sauce, shareable entree and dessert for $35.
- Qdoba is offering a free entree with the purchase of an entree of greater or equal value.
- Red Lobster is offering heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits through Friday.
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering a multi-course porterhouse dinner for two through Sunday.
- Select Waffle House restaurants will dim the lights and offer a white tablecloth experience. Reservations are accepted.
French toast breakfast
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro finally comes home Saturday.
The market temporarily relocated for a month during interior renovations.
Stop by to check out the new look and to eat a French toast breakfast starting at 8 a.m.
Chef Chris Scalici of Artistic Cuisine Culinary Creations will be using fresh Massey Creek Farms eggs and Piedmont International Bakery artisan bread to create breakfast.
Minimum suggested donation is $4 per slice or $7 for two slices served with a variety of toppings. Add a side of Neese’s Country Sausage for an additional $2.
Proceeds benefit the market.
Hot coffee and tea can be found at market vendors.
The Minor Swing Band provides a gypsy jazz backdrop from 9 to 11 a.m.
For information, call 336-373-2402 or visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Cookout opening soon
By the looks of things, it’s not much longer before Cookout opens at 3309 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
The new location was built on the site formerly Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits, which closed last year.
The company has not released an opening date.
Wing recipes wanted
What is your chicken wing recipe worth to a major wing chain?
If $250 is your asking price, then East Coast Wings and Grill just might pay that for it.
The chain is looking for recipe submissions for a new wing flavor and the winner gets a $250 Visa gift card.
To qualify, entrants must provide a clever and family-appropriate name to their wing flavor along with a list of necessary ingredients and a recipe. The East Coast Wings research and development team will review each submission and judge wing flavors based on taste, uniqueness and how well they align with the brand and fit the current menu.
Winners will be notified ahead of the new April menu release which will feature the winning flavor.
Deadline for submissions is Feb. 17.
Email submissions to flavor@eastcoastwings.com.
Free food for race fans
Hooter’s is again sponsoring No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team and driver Chase Elliott for NASCAR Cup Series races March 22, Aug. 29 and Oct. 25.
For each of those races Elliott wins, fans can get 10 free boneless wings with a purchase of any 10 wings.
If Elliott finishes in the top 10, fans get a free order of fried pickles with beverage purchase.
The promotion is good only for the Monday following the race.
Throughout the season, customers at participating locations can get a pitcher of domestic beer or Mountain Dew and an order of fried pickles for $15 on NASCAR Cup Series race days.
For more information, visit www.hooters.com.
Wendy’s breakfast
Wendy’s will begin offering breakfast.
Starting March 2, the iconic burger chain will offer a breakfast menu with egg-and-bacon sandwiches, chicken biscuits and a frozen coffee drink.
For more information and the breakfast menu, visit www.wendys.com/breakfast.
