A new brewery is planned for High Point.
A public hearing notice from the city of High Point said the project will be called High Point Brewery and Public House, and it plans to open in the former Fila Academy beauty school building at 1114 Eastchester Drive.
In the agenda notice, the city said the owners of the brewery, High Point LLC and Iron Door Brewery, have applied for a State of North Carolina Rural Development Grant. If the state grant is approved, High Point is considering giving the project up to $6,000 in a 5% matching grant.
The brewery, which plans to produce ales, pilsners and lagers, will feature a tap room and food trucks.
Co-op offers delivery, curbside pickup
Deep Roots Market is offering free grocery delivery by bike within a 2- to 3-mile radius of the store at 600 N. Eugene St.
The store is also offering curbside pickup.
The store’s new hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The first hour is reserved for seniors and other high medical risk shoppers.
Call 336-292-9216 for information.
Convenience stores offering free meals
Sheetz convenience and restaurant stores are offering free meals to children.
The meal bag includes a turkey sandwich, chips and drink.
An adult does not need to be present to get the meal.
Ask for the meal at the register or drive-through.
Meals are available while supplies last.
Cafe chain offering grocery pickup
Panera Bread is leveraging its supply chain to offer some grocery items along with its sandwiches.
The service offers freshly-baked breads and bagels, skim and 2% milk by the gallon (at participating cafes), yogurt, cream cheese and some fresh produce such as apples, avocados, blueberries, red grapes and tomatoes.
Grocery to-go orders can be placed alongside sandwich orders via the company’s app or website for curbside and drive-through. Contact-free delivery is offered in some location.
Visit www.panerabread.com for information.
For more restaurants offering curbside pickup, visit the Short Orders blog on greensboro.com.
Giving back
For every foot-long sub purchased at Subway through April 30, the company will donate a free meal to the nonprofit Feeding America.
The partnership aims to provide up to 15 million meals to those who need them.
For information, visit www.subway.com.
Chipotle is matching 10% of gift card purchases and donating the money to Direct Relief, an organization that provides personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers.
The promotion is available through May 31 at www.chipotle.com.
Chain promotions
Participation of the following promotions may vary at each restaurant, so it is always best to inquire ahead.
Delivery from
- Barberitos is free if ordered through DoorDash. The offer is good through April 30.
- Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and dessert. Mention the promotion when ordering. It is available at participating locations through Sunday.
- Pizza Hut is offering contact-free curbside pickup at participating restaurants. Medium and large pizza boxes include a tamper-proof seal. Select the curbside box at checkout. The company is also deferring expiring rewards points to June 30.
- Wendy’s is offering a free Dave’s Single burger with any purchase, but it has to be done through the Wendy’s mobile app. Wendy’s has also brought back the Frosty Cookie Sundae for a limited time. It retails for around $1.99 with pricing and participating varying.
